Telly actress, singer Mitaali Nag releases new song 'Aaap Keh Gaye'

MUMBAI: Song sung by Mitaali Nag features TikTok sensation Lakhan Arjun Rawat which is also his debut. A romantic loving melody that grips you right from the start. Aaap Keh Gaye is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within the hearts of the audience.
The video which is shot in the awestruck snow-clad hills of Kufri is a visual treat. The song is written and composed by Prashant Narayanan and music produced by Sunny M.R.
Singer: Mitaali Nag; Actors: Mitaali Nag, Lakhan Arjun Rawat; Composer/Lyricist: Prashant Narayanan ; Music Producer: Sunny M.R.; Mix & Master: Sunny M.R. ; Additional Vocals: Rahul Saxena; Guitars: Tony Das; Director, DOP: Vicky Khandpur ; Editors: Satya Khare, Sushant Mishra; DI & Colorist: Milind Srivastav; Make Up: Preet (Shweta Gaur Makeup Academy); Special Contribution: Preeti Comar, Vvinni R Pandiaa, Sankalpp Pardeshi; PR: Picture-n-kraft
