News |  01 Apr 2020 19:28 |  By RnMTeam

Shefali Jariwala's TikTok debut on Asim Riaz's song 'Mere angne mein'

MUMBAI: Actress-dancer Shefali Jariwala has debuted on TikTok with a video of the song "Mere angne mein", originally picturised on her former "Bigg Boss" co-contestant Asim Riaz and actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

After posting numerous pictures, videos and health tips on her social media platforms, Shefali has now turned her attention to TikTok.

The debut video is a special one. She has dedicated the video to Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, who directed the video of "Mere angne mein". They had also directed Shefali's debut track "Kaanta laga", which made her a star.

"'Mere angne mein' is a catchy track and I wanted to dedicate my TikTok debut to Vinay and Radhika. I wanted to express my gratitude to them through this. I hope they like it," said Shefali.

It is also interesting to note that "Mere angne mein" is Asim's first music video after the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss" went off air this year.

When Shefali and Asim were locked inside the "Bigg Boss" house for weeks, the two didn't quite gel well. At one point, actor Parag Tyagi, Shefali's husband, had called out Asim for misbehaving with his wife.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Asim Riaz Radhika Rao Bigg Boss TikTok music
