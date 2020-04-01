Listen to R3HAB and Andy Grammer's Touching Message to their Families on New Collaboration "Good Example"

MUMBAI: If you need an emotional release from the current state of the world, look no further than R3HAB's new collaboration "Good Example" with singer/songwriter Andy Grammer. The song takes the format of a parent speaking to their child, and Grammer's voice on the tender lyrics is guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings. "Good Example" opens with Grammer's soulful performance over delicate acoustic guitar melodies, which break down into a groovy and melodic drop courtesy of R3HAB's expert touch. It follows R3HAB's recent release "Creep" with GATTÜSO and is his first collaboration with Andy Grammer, whose hits like "Don't Give Up On Me" and "Honey, I'm Good" have made him a favorite artist of millions of listeners in the pop-rock/country-pop circuit.

"Andy Grammer's voice has always been one of my favorites. With this track it's no different – good example is exactly that – a good example of a great song. Andy's message fits the track perfectly, and I can't wait to share it with the world." - R3HAB

Watch here:

"'Good Example' is a song about the conflict of being with your kid or chasing your calling. This is an impossible decision, and sometimes showing them how to passionately go after your dream means spending time away." - Andy Grammer

Over the last eight years, the Dutch/Moroccan artist Fadil El Ghoul - better known as R3HAB - has established himself as a leader at the forefront of modern electronic music. His talent has been called the "future of the craft" by the likes of Forbes and Billboard, and he's circuited the globe's best clubs and festivals, all without the backing of a formal record label. In 2017, R3HAB independently released his debut album "Trouble" through his imprint CYB3RPVNK, which amassed over a half-billion streams globally and officially placed R3HAB among electronic music's heavy hitters. He made number 14 on DJ Mag's Top 100 list in 2019, topping the charts with tracks like "Lullaby" and "Hold On Tight," while his sophomore album "The Wave," revealing more complex, emotional and experimental layers of himself, has amassed over 250 million streams on Spotify alone. In 2019 R3HAB's "All Around The World" with A Touch of Class quickly became his biggest ever record already topping 200M streams across platforms and achieving gold & platinum status in 8 countries. It was followed by "Flames," R3HAB's collaboration with ZAYN.

Andy Grammer's relatable and emotive music has made him a household name since 2011 when throughout his debut album Andy released to the world his first hits, such as "Fine by Me" and "Keep Your Head Up." His second album "Magazines or Novels" was released in 2014, and featured "Honey, I'm Good" which is his most successful song to date, peaking at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. This single has been certified triple-platinum RIAA and was ranked one of the ten best-selling songs of 2015 by Nielsen SoundScan. Andy Grammer's music can range from upbeat to heartbroken, and the honesty of his songwriting is part of his appeal. He also hosts his "The Good Parts" podcast, where he and guests, which have included Mike Posner and Sam Harris, which is available on his Youtube channel.