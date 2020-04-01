RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Apr 2020 19:20 |  By RnMTeam

Know what Vishal Mishra is doing during '21-day lockdown'

MUMBAI: Singer, composer Vishal Mishra who recently gave vocals for “Manjha” shares on how he is coping up amidst the lockdown.

 “In this panic time of coronavirus outbreak, we have released new music. I think it’s a great stress relief for people as we have received so many good feed backs, good music gives you the strength to change the way you think”.

The singer also said that shooting is not happening, but it is giving him more time to work on new songs and going back to old songs of 6-7 years back at his home studio.

“Everybody must take measures, I think in a way we all are getting to meet ourselves” Mishra adds.

Tags
Vishal Mishra COVID-19 Singer composer music Bollywood
Related news
News | 01 Apr 2020

Telly actress, singer Mitaali Nag releases new song 'Aaap Keh Gaye'

MUMBAI: Song sung by Mitaali Nag features TikTok sensation Lakhan Arjun Rawat which is also his debut.  A romantic loving melody that grips you right from the start.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2020

Shefali Jariwala's TikTok debut on Asim Riaz's song 'Mere angne mein'

MUMBAI: Actress-dancer Shefali Jariwala has debuted on TikTok with a video of the song "Mere angne mein", originally picturised on her former "Bigg Boss" co-contestant Asim Riaz and actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2020

A Band of Boys release new song from home amid quarantine

MUMBAI: Members of the popular boy band "A Band of Boys" have composed, recorded and a released a song titled "Yaari" from home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2020

Quarantined at home? Learn an instrument online

MUMBAI: With the lockdown due to COVID-19 all the children are packed inside the house with the parents. A lot of parents are running out of ideas to entertain their children, especially the ones working from home.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2020

Emiway Bantai's new song 'Khatam Karona' trends at #7

MUMBAI: Famous rapper Emiway Bantai who has achieved immense fame through hits like  recently released ‘Khatam Karona’ has become a huge coronavirus anthem.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series, RED FM announce an all-star fundraiser 'The Care Concert'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM and theread more

News
India's greatest musical minds are now a click away with "IPRS CreativeShala"

MUMBAI:  Our modern life had left us rushing and panting, with almost no time to pause and indulread more

News
Tips Industries donate to Chief Minister's relief fund to help fight the novel coronavirus

MUMBAI: With the country facing an unprecedented crisis due to Coronavirus pandemic, Tips Industread more

Press Releases
Percept Live unveils 'Bollyboom at Home' to encourage Social Distancing rules

India, 31 March 2020 - Percept Live, the creators of Sunburn, Asia's biggest music festival, lauread more

News
BIG FM announces top seven finalists of IDFC FIRST Bank ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE SEASON 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM has announced the Top 7 contestants of the seventh season of its most-coveted on-aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jack Black's hilarious 'quarantine dance' debut on TikTok

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Jack Black made his debut on TikTok with a gleeful shirtless 'quarantine dance'.The actor and Tenacious D frontman, was...read more

2
Emiway Bantai's new song 'Khatam Karona' trends at #7

MUMBAI: Famous rapper Emiway Bantai who has achieved immense fame through hits like  recently released ‘Khatam Karona’ has become a huge coronavirus...read more

3
Koreans appreciate chemistry between Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill in ‘Bhula Dunga’

MUMBAI: Korean YouTube channel Nuguna who first revealed that they were amazed at the number of views Bhula Dunga had. Moreover, they did appreciate...read more

4
Jubin Nautiyal announces live jamming session for fans

MUMBAI: One of the most melodious voices in our country, Jubin Nautiyal has announced that he would be conducting a live jamming session called ‘Jam...read more

5
A Band of Boys release new song from home amid quarantine

MUMBAI: Members of the popular boy band "A Band of Boys" have composed, recorded and a released a song titled "Yaari" from home amid the nationwide...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group