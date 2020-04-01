Know what Vishal Mishra is doing during '21-day lockdown'

MUMBAI: Singer, composer Vishal Mishra who recently gave vocals for “Manjha” shares on how he is coping up amidst the lockdown.
“In this panic time of coronavirus outbreak, we have released new music. I think it’s a great stress relief for people as we have received so many good feed backs, good music gives you the strength to change the way you think”.
The singer also said that shooting is not happening, but it is giving him more time to work on new songs and going back to old songs of 6-7 years back at his home studio.
“Everybody must take measures, I think in a way we all are getting to meet ourselves” Mishra adds.
