Emiway Bantai's new song 'Khatam Karona' trends at #7

MUMBAI: Famous rapper Emiway Bantai who has achieved immense fame through hits like recently released ‘Khatam Karona’ has become a huge coronavirus anthem.
The track has achieved immense love as we can see the video has crossed three million views within 24 hours and also reached the trending section. Audience has well appreciated him with comments on how he is making the best use of his profession.
In the song, Emiway has focused on how one needs to maintain social distancing and follow the lockdown issued. The three-minute-long song by Emiway Bantai also showcases fast-paced visuals that match the lyrics of the song.
Check out the music video below:
