RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Apr 2020 19:12 |  By RnMTeam

Emiway Bantai's new song 'Khatam Karona' trends at #7

MUMBAI: Famous rapper Emiway Bantai who has achieved immense fame through hits like  recently released ‘Khatam Karona’ has become a huge coronavirus anthem.

The  track has achieved immense love as we can see the video has crossed three million views within 24 hours and also reached the trending section. Audience has well appreciated him with comments on how he is making the best use of his profession.  

 In the song, Emiway has focused on  how one needs to maintain social distancing and follow the lockdown issued. The three-minute-long song by Emiway Bantai also showcases fast-paced visuals that match the lyrics of the song.

Check out the music video below:

Tags
Emiway Bantai coronavirus music
Related news
News | 01 Apr 2020

Telly actress, singer Mitaali Nag releases new song 'Aaap Keh Gaye'

MUMBAI: Song sung by Mitaali Nag features TikTok sensation Lakhan Arjun Rawat which is also his debut.  A romantic loving melody that grips you right from the start.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2020

Shefali Jariwala's TikTok debut on Asim Riaz's song 'Mere angne mein'

MUMBAI: Actress-dancer Shefali Jariwala has debuted on TikTok with a video of the song "Mere angne mein", originally picturised on her former "Bigg Boss" co-contestant Asim Riaz and actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2020

A Band of Boys release new song from home amid quarantine

MUMBAI: Members of the popular boy band "A Band of Boys" have composed, recorded and a released a song titled "Yaari" from home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2020

Know what Vishal Mishra is doing during '21-day lockdown'

MUMBAI: Singer, composer Vishal Mishra who recently gave vocals for “Manjha” shares on how he is coping up amidst the lockdown.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2020

Quarantined at home? Learn an instrument online

MUMBAI: With the lockdown due to COVID-19 all the children are packed inside the house with the parents. A lot of parents are running out of ideas to entertain their children, especially the ones working from home.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series, RED FM announce an all-star fundraiser 'The Care Concert'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM and theread more

News
India's greatest musical minds are now a click away with "IPRS CreativeShala"

MUMBAI:  Our modern life had left us rushing and panting, with almost no time to pause and indulread more

News
Tips Industries donate to Chief Minister's relief fund to help fight the novel coronavirus

MUMBAI: With the country facing an unprecedented crisis due to Coronavirus pandemic, Tips Industread more

Press Releases
Percept Live unveils 'Bollyboom at Home' to encourage Social Distancing rules

India, 31 March 2020 - Percept Live, the creators of Sunburn, Asia's biggest music festival, lauread more

News
BIG FM announces top seven finalists of IDFC FIRST Bank ‘BIG GOLDEN VOICE SEASON 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM has announced the Top 7 contestants of the seventh season of its most-coveted on-aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jubin Nautiyal announces live jamming session for fans

MUMBAI: One of the most melodious voices in our country, Jubin Nautiyal has announced that he would be conducting a live jamming session called ‘Jam...read more

2
A Band of Boys release new song from home amid quarantine

MUMBAI: Members of the popular boy band "A Band of Boys" have composed, recorded and a released a song titled "Yaari" from home amid the nationwide...read more

3
Telly actress, singer Mitaali Nag releases new song 'Aaap Keh Gaye'

MUMBAI: Song sung by Mitaali Nag features TikTok sensation Lakhan Arjun Rawat which is also his debut.  A romantic loving melody that grips you...read more

4
Ayushmann, Tahira support Delhi women ragpickers amid COVID-19

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, have come out in support of women ragpickers in New Delhi during the...read more

5
Kanika Kapoor tests coronavirus positive for fifth time

MUMBAI: Baby Doll fame Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the coronavirus for the fifth time, IANS reported on Tuesday. She was admitted at the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group