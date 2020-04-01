A Band of Boys release new song from home amid quarantine

MUMBAI: Members of the popular boy band "A Band of Boys" have composed, recorded and a released a song titled "Yaari" from home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karan Oberoi, lead vocalist of the band, said: "The idea came to us while chatting about the fears that surround us in the time of corona and how much it has unsettled everyone."
The singer added that "innovation is the need of the hour and in such times music can really add the healing touch".
Talking about how they recorded the song from their homes, Karan described the process as "complex",
"It was difficult and complex because of the general lag in transmission. Each one of us (the band members) had to recalibrate the timing to not go off sync and miss the rhythm. We had to rehearse day and night to get the desired output," he said.
He added that recording a song "like that made us admire the yesteryear singers and musicians who performed like that without the option of a second take. I felt good having been able to pull it off."
"Yaari" is composed by Chin2 Bhosle and penned by Karan himself.
A Band Of Boys also feature Siddharth Haldipur and Sherrin Varghese.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM and theread more
MUMBAI: Our modern life had left us rushing and panting, with almost no time to pause and indulread more
MUMBAI: With the country facing an unprecedented crisis due to Coronavirus pandemic, Tips Industread more
India, 31 March 2020 - Percept Live, the creators of Sunburn, Asia's biggest music festival, lauread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM has announced the Top 7 contestants of the seventh season of its most-coveted on-aread more
MUMBAI: One of the most melodious voices in our country, Jubin Nautiyal has announced that he would be conducting a live jamming session called ‘Jam...read more
MUMBAI: Song sung by Mitaali Nag features TikTok sensation Lakhan Arjun Rawat which is also his debut. A romantic loving melody that grips you...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, have come out in support of women ragpickers in New Delhi during the...read more
MUMBAI: Baby Doll fame Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the coronavirus for the fifth time, IANS reported on Tuesday. She was admitted at the...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop singer husband Nick Jonas have contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing...read more