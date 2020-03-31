RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Mar 2020 15:11 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez stalking Justin Bieber on Instagram?

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez recently liked and unliked two photographs of pop singer Justin Bieber on Instagram, making some fans wonder if she is stalking her former boyfriend even as others felt her Instagram account could have been hacked.

Earlier this year, Gomez claimed that her eight-year relationship with Bieber led to emotional abuse.

Fans went into a tizzy when they saw that some photographs of Bieber were liked by Gomez's Instagram account last weekend, before unliking the same. They called it a hack job, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 27-year-old had likes appear on a shot of Bieber 's tattooed torso and a paparazzi shot of them before their final break-up in February 2018. A fan account managed to grab screenshots before the likes disappeared.

On Saturday, "Hannah Montana" actor Moises Arias posted a black and white torso shot of Bieber and his tattoos. The Gomez fan account under the name "The Selena Rundown" managed to snap a shot of the star's account having liked the image captioned "thug life". The like was gone shortly after.

A second photograph posted by a "Jelena" (Justin and Selena) fan account, showing them during one of the last months of their relationship in 2018. In 30 minutes after the account grabbed her like, it was removed.

Fans in the comments made assumptions by what happened with her liking the photographs, with hundreds pointing to hacking.

One wrote: "She is obviously hacked sis is not crazy", while another added: "I thinks she's hacked."

Some said that "just admit she's messy" and another saying, "Can someone take her phone away from her please".

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off between 2010 and 2018. Following their final break-up, Bieber created shockwaves when he quickly turned his attention to Hailey Baldwin, before marrying her in 2018.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Justin Bieber Selena Gomez Instagram music
Related news
News | 31 Mar 2020

I have always admired Jaani's work: Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who often gets emotional on TV shows, broke down while shooting for the video of her latest song titled "Jinke liye".The soft heartbreak number also features music composer and lyricist Jaani alongside Neha in the video.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2020

FICCI-EY report: 86% of users in India consume music through radio, 97% through smartphones

MUMBAI: FICCI and EY have released their flagship of the media and entertainment industry. As per the report, music consumption in India is about an average of 19.1 hours a week and it is said to be higher than the rest of the world which is 18 hours a week.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2020

Lizzo urges people to spread love amid COVID-19 crisis

MUMBAI: "Good as hell" hitmaker Lizzo has urged people to spread happiness amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2020

Backstreet Boys treat fans with living room gig amidst self-isolation

MUMBAI: The popular band Backstreet Boys performed their big hit "I want it that way" from their living rooms amidst coronavirus self-isolation.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol in their first-ever live video together, get to name a fan's newborn baby girl during the 21-Day lockdown

MUMBAI: The whole world is under Quarantine and India is going through a 21-day lockdown. During this time, citizens are doing some new things, and exploring things for the first time and so did the otherwise, ‘media-shy’ couple, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol.

read more

RnM Biz

News
90.8 Mhz RadioJU spreads awareness of COVID-19

MUMBAI: Due to 21-day lockdown issued by the Prime Minister for COVID-19, the nation is confinedread more

News
Digital Radio Mondiale sets strategy, holds successful elections during Virtual General Assembly

MUMBAI: DRM Consortium held its virtual General Assembly on March 25th with the participation ofread more

News
Check out YouTube Music stemming out new features

MUMBAI: YouTube Music surprises their user with display lyrics both on iOS and Android apps, it hread more

News
RED FM promises to supply unlimited entertainment while you stay-at-home

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has taken up theread more

News
'Radio City ka Salaam corona fighter's ke naam' - Radio City's salute to all the frontline warriors during the COVID-19 fight

MUMBAI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19 as a pandemic and asked every read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rihanna wants three or four kids before decade ends

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna wants to become a mum of three before the end of the decade.The "S&M" hitmaker is not fixed on being in a committed...read more

2
Lockdown diaries: Diljit Dosanjh flaunts his culinary skills

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has donned the chef's hat amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.Diljit on Monday night took to his...read more

3
Katy Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

MUMBAI:  Singer Katy Perry is embracing all of herself, even her blackheads.On Sunday, the "Roar" songstress uploaded two photographs as she offered...read more

4
How Miley Cyrus helped Millie Bobby Brown get her accent right

MUMBAI: "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has admitted that she was able to perfect her American accent by watching Miley Cyrus' show "...read more

5
Akshay Kumar's sweet gesture for Nupur Sanon's 'Filhall' unplugged

MUMBAI: Budding singer Nupur Sanon's chemistry with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the music video of B. Praak's mellifluous hit "Filhall"...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group