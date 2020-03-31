Rihanna wants three or four kids before decade ends

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna wants to become a mum of three before the end of the decade.
The "S&M" hitmaker is not fixed on being in a committed relationship, but she wants "three or four" kids by 2030, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Speaking to British Vogue, Rihanna said that she's more than capable of being a single mother.
"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh you got it wrong...,'. They diminish you as a mother, (if) there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.
"That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."
(Source: IANS)
