Ozzy Osbourne cancels Parkinson's treatment trip due to COVID-19

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled a trip to Switzerland to see an immunity expert.
The rocker cancelled his 2020 tour dates last month so he could make the trip to Europe to seek treatment for Parkinson's disease, but now due to the coronavirus pandemic he has had to cancel his plans, reports aceshowbiz com.
His manager and wife, Sharon Osbourne, shared it during an appearance on TV show "The Talk" on Monday, March 30, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland," she said. "We were meant to go on the 8th of April, but we had to cancel."
Sharon also shared the ongoing global health crisis has really impacted her and Ozzy as they try to stay safe and healthy.
"We're just hanging in, like everybody else, just trying to stay away and be quiet and just hold it in there, but I honestly find this such frightening times (sic). I just think it's a really, really frightening time to be alive."
"I'm not one of these people (who are), like, 'Oh, I'm bonding with all these people', and, 'This is amazing'. I'm not that way. I cry every day when I watch the death toll go up and more and more people catch this virus and I'm just devastated by it. For me, I'm heartbroken."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Due to 21-day lockdown issued by the Prime Minister for COVID-19, the nation is confinedread more
MUMBAI: DRM Consortium held its virtual General Assembly on March 25th with the participation ofread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music surprises their user with display lyrics both on iOS and Android apps, it hread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has taken up theread more
MUMBAI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19 as a pandemic and asked every read more
MUMBAI: The ongoing lockdown period is sure giving actors time to explore their creativity. Some are busy cooking, others brooming, still others are...read more
MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has delivered some of the biggest hits last year. While on one hand, she had foot tapping tracks like O Saki Saki and Ankhiyon Se...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-RJ Mantra's house of podcasts, MnM Talkies, has launched a daily audio series called "Love In The Time Of Corona" - divided by...read more
MUMBAI: The fans of India’s Rap King Badshah have a bigger reason to cheer and feel on cloud nine. The rapper who recently released a power-breaking...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry is embracing all of herself, even her blackheads.On Sunday, the "Roar" songstress uploaded two photographs as she offered...read more