News |  31 Mar 2020 16:57 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar breaks down in video of her latest song

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who often gets emotional on TV shows, broke down while shooting for the video of her latest song titled "Jinke liye".

The soft heartbreak number also features music composer and lyricist Jaani alongside Neha in the video.

The song's video presents Neha and Jaani as a married couple, whose lives go through tumultuous times because of a situation.

To do justice to her part, Neha had gone completely quiet on the set while filming it. The singer had to mentally prepare herself and tap into her inner vulnerabilities and emotions. There was a scene where Neha was required to break down during the shoot of the video and the singer actually broke down.

"I had to tap into some of my own experiences to do justice to the scene where I break down," said Neha.

Unlike Neha, who has shot several music videos in the past, this is a first for Jaani.

The celebrated music composer took several tips from the "Garmi" singer to nail his part. Neha was extremely supportive and helped Jaani throughout.

Talking about Jaani, Neha said: "I didn't have to teach him or guide him. He acted like a professional. I have always admired Jaani's work. I keep saying that he's the Gulzar of our generation. He makes fantastic songs without a doubt."

"Jinke liye", produced by Bhushan Kumar, sung by Neha, has been written and composed by Jaani, with music from B Praak. Arvindr Khaira has directed the video.

Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, is proud of her achievements. "'Jinke liye' is starkly different from what we have seen Neha sing in the last few months. She's an extremely versatile performer and breathes life into anything she sings or does. Here, not only has she sung the song to perfection but even enacted the emotional scenes brilliantly.

"Jaani, who has delivered many hits with us in the past, is also terrific with the lines and the composition. He is going to surprise people with his acting debut. B Praak's music, as always is outstanding."

It is available on T-Series' YouTube channel.

(Source: IANS)

