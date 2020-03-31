RadioandMusic
News |  31 Mar 2020 16:24

Lockdown diaries: Diljit Dosanjh flaunts his culinary skills

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has donned the chef's hat amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diljit on Monday night took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of himself cooking and channeling his inner cook.

In the clips, Diljit showed step-by-step on how to make "Nutri keema matar".

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz", which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

(Source: IANS)

