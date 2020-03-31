Backstreet Boys treat fans with living room gig amidst self-isolation

MUMBAI: The popular band Backstreet Boys performed their big hit "I want it that way" from their living rooms amidst coronavirus self-isolation.
They were recently forced to cancel their upcoming tour for their 10th studio album DNA, but managed to reunite virtually on Sunday night as part of iHeartRadio's Living Room Concert for America, reports metro.co.uk.
Each performing on their separate screens, the five band members -- AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell -- gave a live rendition of their 1999 smash hit song, along with some funky dance moves. They also got a little help from their children.
"The show starts now! We're performing a classic on the @iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America to raise money for
@FeedingAmerica and @1strcf," read a tweet posted by their official handle before their concert.
(Source: IANS)
