Akshay Kumar's sweet gesture for Nupur Sanon's 'Filhall' unplugged

MUMBAI: Budding singer Nupur Sanon's chemistry with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the music video of B. Praak's mellifluous hit "Filhall" enthralled all. Now that Nupur has come up with an unplugged version of the song, Akshay is a also part of it. She says the number wouldn't be the same without him.
Considering the fact that Akshay was caught up with shooting and other assignments when the song was filmed, Nupur says she was surprised when she called him up and he readily agreed to take out time and make an appearance in the video.
" 'Filhall' can never be 'Filhall' without Akshay sir, and the female version would have been incomplete without his presence. I was shooting for the cover when I called up Akshay sir and requested him to be a part of it in some way," Nupur recalled.
"He agreed even though he was shooting for a film far away. He finished his shoot, came for literally five minutes, gave the best shot and took the video to another level!" added Nupur, who is the younger sister of actress Kriti Sanon.
Nupur Sanon's cover version of "Filhall" credits Jaani as lyricist and composer.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Due to 21-day lockdown issued by the Prime Minister for COVID-19, the nation is confinedread more
MUMBAI: DRM Consortium held its virtual General Assembly on March 25th with the participation ofread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music surprises their user with display lyrics both on iOS and Android apps, it hread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has taken up theread more
MUMBAI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19 as a pandemic and asked every read more
MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who often gets emotional on TV shows, broke down while shooting for the video of her latest song titled "Jinke liye".The...read more
MUMBAI: A recent survey in India has revealed that Neha Kakkar has left all her contemporaries behind by miles and claimed the top spot as the most...read more
MUMBAI: FICCI and EY have released their flagship of the media and entertainment industry. As per the report, music consumption in India is about an...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has donned the chef's hat amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.Diljit on Monday night took to his...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled a trip to Switzerland to see an immunity expert.The rocker cancelled his...read more