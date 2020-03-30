RadioandMusic
News |  30 Mar 2020 18:26

Soap opera star John Callahan passes away after 'massive stroke'

MUMBAI: American soap opera star John Callahan has passed away after suffering a stroke. He was 66.

According to TMZ, the actor, who played, Edmund Grey on "All My Children", died on March 28, after suffering a "massive stroke" at his Palm Desert, California home the day prior, reports aceshowbiz.com.

His death was announced by his ex-wife and former co-star, Eva LaRue, who was married to the actor from 1996 to 2005, and with whom he shared daughter Kaya McKenna.

"Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend," LaRue posted on Instagram, along with a series of family photographs

She added: "Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. You gave the best, most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest fan."

Callahan's former co-star Kelly Ripa also shared a sweet message, alongside an image of the star and LaRue from when they were expecting Kaya.

"Because there are no words, all i can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan," she said.

Stars including Finola Hughes and Holly Robinson Peete also penned tributes online.

The star was a soap opera staple, appearing in shows including "General Hospital", "Falcon Crest", "Santa Barbara", and "Days of Our Lives".

Callahan, who was married to Linda Freeman before LaRue, is survived by his stepsons with his first wife, as well as by LaRue and their daughter.

(Source: IANS)

