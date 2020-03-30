RadioandMusic
Papon releases video of 14-yr-old song, 'Din guzrein woh'

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has released a video of a 14-year-old song "Din guzrein woh' for fans during the lockdown period.

"A friend of mine Ronnie Lahiri posted the audio of this song on social media that I had created 14 years back. I have always loved this song as it was one of my first compositions," said Papon.

"I got re-inspired and made a video which I released today at 5 pm. The song is apt for all of us since we are at home. I hope everyone enjoys this special song," added the singer, whose name is Angaraag Mahanta.

Papon, known for his romantic numbers like "Moh moh ke dhaage", "Kyon", and "Humnava" among others, managed to shoot the video at home and also edited it in just five hours. The song was released on Monday on his YouTube channel.

"Din guzrein woh" has been written, composed and produced by Papon himself.

The singer, who is staying indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, is spending time at his home. He has been doing all the household chores and also has been spending quality time with his family.

(Source: IANS)

