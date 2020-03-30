RadioandMusic
News |  30 Mar 2020 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen host wedding for daughter's stuffed animals

MUMBAI: Singer John Legend along with his model wife Chrissy Teigen hosted an adorable wedding for daughter Luna's stuffed animals.

On Saturday night, Teigen, 34, invited her Instagram followers to join the nuptials of their eldest's stuffed animals, promising "special performances by John Legend and a recording of Selena Gomez", reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the times of social distancing and isolation, they are finding new ways to connect, and put in their energy into planning the wedding ceremony.

The event took place on Sunday behind their home and where the cookbook author officiated the wedding.

"We're running a little bit behind on the wedding, the bride is freaking out," Teigen said in an Instagram Story. "It looks like 10 o'clock is an ambitious time, it'll be on at 10:30, we're going to try to get her out there but right now, she's not in a good place."

"I don't know how many of you have attended a wedding between two stuffed animals but what I've found is that they're everlasting," Teigen started the ceremony with.

"Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day… well-deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship. As I said, 26 weeks ago began an incredible relationship… who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well. They've loved each other since the first day they laid eyes on each other, we cherish the love that they have between each other," she added.

Legend then put his musical talents to use as he sang Selena Gomez's "Can't keep my hands to myself".

Ahead of the ceremony, Teigen filmed herself making a fudge brownie cake, upon the "bride and groom's request". The bride was a plush bunny named Chloe, and Teigen said that she didn't seem to be in a "good place" to get married.

(Source: IANS)

