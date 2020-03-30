RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Mar 2020 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Gulzar pens a poetic appeal in support of lockdown

MUMBAI: Eminent poet-filmmaker-author Gulzar has penned a few lines in his inimitable poetic style, as an appeal for adherence during on the ongoing national lockdown.

In the appeal that he posted on Facebook, he addresses the need to stay at home till the bad times pass. This is necessary, he reminds us, not just to save our homes, locality, cities and nation, but also to save the whole world.

He captioned the video as "Ghar me rahe.n, Mehfooz rahe.n (Stay home, stay safe)".

Gulzar's appeal:

Doston

Bada sakht waqt aan pada hai

Humein isse guzarna hoga

Balki, dua kijiye ke waqt jaldi se guzar jaaye

Waqt rehta nahin kahin pe tikkar

Iski aadat bhi aadmi si hai

Aap ruk jaaiye

Yeh waqt bhi nikal jaayega

Yeh waqt khairiyat se nikal jaaye

Uske liye aapka ruk jaana lazmi hai

Apne hi ghar mein nazarbandh hona zaroori hai

Ghar mein nazarbandh hona aadatan, fitratan

Aadmi ko manzoor nahin hota

Lekin iss baar yeh nazarbandhi kabool kar lijiye

Isme sirf aap hi ka bhala nahin

Poori insaani nasl ka bhala hai

Sirf hamare ghar, mohalle, sheher aur desh mein nahin

Yeh poori duniya mein ho raha hai

Ghar ke baahar kadam uthane se pehle

Rukiye, sochiye aur laut jaayiye

Ghar mein rahiye, mehfooz rahiye

(Friends

Tough times are upon us

That we need to survive

Rather, pray that these times pass in haste

Time never stops at a place

For it behaves like humans

Be still

And the times shall pass

For these times to pass smoothly

You need to slow down

You need to be detained at home

To be detained is, by nature and spirit

Against human will

But submit to detention this time

It will not just benefit you

It benefits entire human race

This is not just about our homes, locality, cities and nation

It is happening in the entire world

Before stepping out

Stop, think and go back

Stay at home, stay safe

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Gulzar coronavirus poem music
Related news
News | 30 Mar 2020

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol in their first-ever live video together, get to name a fan's newborn baby girl during the 21-Day lockdown

MUMBAI: The whole world is under Quarantine and India is going through a 21-day lockdown. During this time, citizens are doing some new things, and exploring things for the first time and so did the otherwise, ‘media-shy’ couple, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

Ammy Virk unveils his new song 'Tod da-e-dil'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, who is best known for his song "Qismat", is back with a new track titled "Tod da-e-dil".The latest track is a melodious breakup song, which is written by "Sakhiyaan" fame singer Manindar Bhuttar.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

Diljit Dosanjh to donate Rs 20 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.Diljit took to Twitter, where he mentioned that the priority is to help the country.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

Rita Ora feels lost in showbiz

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora has opened up about the struggles of her lifestyle in showbiz, saying she sometimes feels "lost" because of her job.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen host wedding for daughter's stuffed animals

MUMBAI: Singer John Legend along with his model wife Chrissy Teigen hosted an adorable wedding for daughter Luna's stuffed animals.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Radio City ka Salaam corona fighter's ke naam' - Radio City's salute to all the frontline warriors during the COVID-19 fight

MUMBAI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19 as a pandemic and asked every read more

News
Kumar Taurani , CMD of Tips Industries Ltd speaks about Covid-19 and the future

MUMBAI: Pandemic Covid-19 has brought in a huge amount of scare amongst people, with an increasinread more

News
Percept launches 'Sunburn at Home'- a Live Streaming venture to encourage 'Stay At Home' rules

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival kicked off Season 14 with the laread more

News
Covid-19 to help OTT audio platforms increase revenue

MUMBAI: With most of the people now staying at home due to the nationwide lockdown currently in fread more

News
Media and entertainment industry hit Rs 1.82 trillion mark in 2019: FICCI-EY Report

MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more

top# 5 articles

1
Diljit Dosanjh to donate Rs 20 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.Diljit...read more

2
Covid-19: John Prine in critical condition

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter John Prine, who received a Grammy lifetime achievement award this year, is in critical condition with symptoms of...read more

3
Britney reflects on 20 years since 'Oops!... I did it again'

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears took to social media to reflect on 20 years since the release of her iconic 2000 hit "Oops!... I did it again".Spears...read more

4
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol in their first-ever live video together, get to name a fan's newborn baby girl during the 21-Day lockdown

MUMBAI: The whole world is under Quarantine and India is going through a 21-day lockdown. During this time, citizens are doing some new things, and...read more

5
Ammy Virk unveils his new song 'Tod da-e-dil'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, who is best known for his song "Qismat", is back with a new track titled "Tod da-e-dil".The latest track is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group