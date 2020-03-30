Diljit Dosanjh to donate Rs 20 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
Diljit took to Twitter, where he mentioned that the priority is to help the country.
"I'm committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan," he tweeted.
The government set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or the PM CARES Fund, with the objective of dealing with emergency situations such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Contributors to the fund will enjoy tax benefits, it has been announced.
"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India," PM Modi announced in a tweet on Saturday.
The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust that includes the home minister, the finance minister and the defence minister.
(Source: IANS)
