Covid-19: John Prine in critical condition

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter John Prine, who received a Grammy lifetime achievement award this year, is in critical condition with symptoms of coronavirus.
The 73-year-old singer's family shared the news via his Twitter account on Sunday, reports variety.com.
"After sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalised on Thursday (March 26)," said the statement from the Prine family.
"He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical. This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you," the post read further.
Members of the music community and celebrities immediately reacted to the news on social media.
"Sending our love to each of y'all. Hoping for the best," tweeted Jason Isbell. "Sending every positive thought I have left your way, John," wrote Seth Meyers. "Get well soon John!" posted Mark Hamill.
Brandi Carlile wrote: "Come on handsome Johnny. We need you here just a little while longer. You've given us all so much and you are so loved. I'm praying for you and Fiona tonight and every day until this is over."
Prine's wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, had previously been reported to be diagnosed with coronavirus. The news of her contracting the disease was made public via Instagram post on March 19, she said her husband had been tested but results were "indeterminate". The couple was said to be quarantined apart from one another at home at that point
Prine is one of the most celebrated songwriters of the past 50 years, and has continued to tour and record recently. He fought off cancer in the late 1990s and again in the early 2010s.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19 as a pandemic and asked every read more
MUMBAI: Pandemic Covid-19 has brought in a huge amount of scare amongst people, with an increasinread more
MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival kicked off Season 14 with the laread more
MUMBAI: With most of the people now staying at home due to the nationwide lockdown currently in fread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more
MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears took to social media to reflect on 20 years since the release of her iconic 2000 hit "Oops!... I did it again".Spears...read more
MUMBAI: The whole world is under Quarantine and India is going through a 21-day lockdown. During this time, citizens are doing some new things, and...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, who is best known for his song "Qismat", is back with a new track titled "Tod da-e-dil".The latest track is...read more
MUMBAI: The fans of India’s Rap King Badshah have a bigger reason to cheer and feel on cloud nine. The rapper who recently released a power-breaking...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-RJ Mantra's house of podcasts, MnM Talkies, has launched a daily audio series called "Love In The Time Of Corona" - divided by...read more