News |  30 Mar 2020 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

Britney reflects on 20 years since 'Oops!... I did it again'

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears took to social media to reflect on 20 years since the release of her iconic 2000 hit "Oops!... I did it again".

Spears released the tune as the lead single from her second album of the same name, with the record peaking at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and securing the singer a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The release was accompanied by a music video featuring the singer wearing a red PVC catsuit and, alongside stills from the shoot, she wrote on Instagram: "Oops!.. how did 20 years go by so fast?!??! I can't believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot... but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by !!!!!"

"And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars.. of course I am just kidding !!!!! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it... sending love to you all," she finished, adding a bunch of red heart emojis.

The "Toxic" star is fortunate to remember the shoot at all, with MTV reporting at the time she suffered a serious head injury after a camera fell on her. Following the incident, amid her mother Lynne Spears' fears that she might have suffered a concussion, the singer required medical attention and received stitches, before resuming filming four hours later.

(Source: IANS)

