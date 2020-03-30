Britney reflects on 20 years since 'Oops!... I did it again'

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears took to social media to reflect on 20 years since the release of her iconic 2000 hit "Oops!... I did it again".
Spears released the tune as the lead single from her second album of the same name, with the record peaking at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and securing the singer a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The release was accompanied by a music video featuring the singer wearing a red PVC catsuit and, alongside stills from the shoot, she wrote on Instagram: "Oops!.. how did 20 years go by so fast?!??! I can't believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot... but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by !!!!!"
"And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars.. of course I am just kidding !!!!! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it... sending love to you all," she finished, adding a bunch of red heart emojis.
The "Toxic" star is fortunate to remember the shoot at all, with MTV reporting at the time she suffered a serious head injury after a camera fell on her. Following the incident, amid her mother Lynne Spears' fears that she might have suffered a concussion, the singer required medical attention and received stitches, before resuming filming four hours later.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19 as a pandemic and asked every read more
MUMBAI: Pandemic Covid-19 has brought in a huge amount of scare amongst people, with an increasinread more
MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival kicked off Season 14 with the laread more
MUMBAI: With most of the people now staying at home due to the nationwide lockdown currently in fread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more
MUMBAI: The whole world is under Quarantine and India is going through a 21-day lockdown. During this time, citizens are doing some new things, and...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, who is best known for his song "Qismat", is back with a new track titled "Tod da-e-dil".The latest track is...read more
MUMBAI: The fans of India’s Rap King Badshah have a bigger reason to cheer and feel on cloud nine. The rapper who recently released a power-breaking...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-RJ Mantra's house of podcasts, MnM Talkies, has launched a daily audio series called "Love In The Time Of Corona" - divided by...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Papon has released a video of a 14-year-old song "Din guzrein woh' for fans during the lockdown period."A friend of mine Ronnie...read more