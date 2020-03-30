RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Mar 2020 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

Ammy Virk unveils his new song 'Tod da-e-dil'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, who is best known for his song "Qismat", is back with a new track titled "Tod da-e-dil".

The latest track is a melodious breakup song, which is written by "Sakhiyaan" fame singer Manindar Bhuttar.

Announcing the launch of "Tod da-e-dil", Ammy took to social media and wrote: "Special thanks to my younger brother @manindarbuttar for beautiful lyrics... thanks to @avvysra brother for brilliant music... Song produced by @arvindrkhaira and @jaani777... WAHEGURU JI SARBAT DA BHALA KARAN."

On the acting front, Ammy is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan's "83", which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Ammy plays the medium pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

He will also be seen in the upcoming Hindi film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", which is a patriotic drama set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film stars Ajay Devgn.

"I really feel blessed to represent India in both these films. It was my childhood dream to foray Bollywood and be a part of such impactful stories. Now, whole India will watch my acting skills on the big screen," Ammy said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer music Ammy Virk Balwinder Singh Sandhu
Related news
News | 30 Mar 2020

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol in their first-ever live video together, get to name a fan's newborn baby girl during the 21-Day lockdown

MUMBAI: The whole world is under Quarantine and India is going through a 21-day lockdown. During this time, citizens are doing some new things, and exploring things for the first time and so did the otherwise, ‘media-shy’ couple, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

Diljit Dosanjh to donate Rs 20 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.Diljit took to Twitter, where he mentioned that the priority is to help the country.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

Papon releases video of 14-yr-old song, 'Din guzrein woh'

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has released a video of a 14-year-old song "Din guzrein woh' for fans during the lockdown period.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

Rita Ora feels lost in showbiz

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora has opened up about the struggles of her lifestyle in showbiz, saying she sometimes feels "lost" because of her job.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen host wedding for daughter's stuffed animals

MUMBAI: Singer John Legend along with his model wife Chrissy Teigen hosted an adorable wedding for daughter Luna's stuffed animals.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Radio City ka Salaam corona fighter's ke naam' - Radio City's salute to all the frontline warriors during the COVID-19 fight

MUMBAI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19 as a pandemic and asked every read more

News
Kumar Taurani , CMD of Tips Industries Ltd speaks about Covid-19 and the future

MUMBAI: Pandemic Covid-19 has brought in a huge amount of scare amongst people, with an increasinread more

News
Percept launches 'Sunburn at Home'- a Live Streaming venture to encourage 'Stay At Home' rules

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival kicked off Season 14 with the laread more

News
Covid-19 to help OTT audio platforms increase revenue

MUMBAI: With most of the people now staying at home due to the nationwide lockdown currently in fread more

News
Media and entertainment industry hit Rs 1.82 trillion mark in 2019: FICCI-EY Report

MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more

top# 5 articles

1
What went behind the making of Badshah's new music video?

MUMBAI: The fans of India’s Rap King Badshah have a bigger reason to cheer and feel on cloud nine. The rapper who recently released a power-breaking...read more

2
RJ Mantra's daily love dose in the time of isolation

MUMBAI: Actor-RJ Mantra's house of podcasts, MnM Talkies, has launched a daily audio series called "Love In The Time Of Corona" - divided by...read more

3
Papon releases video of 14-yr-old song, 'Din guzrein woh'

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has released a video of a 14-year-old song "Din guzrein woh' for fans during the lockdown period."A friend of mine Ronnie...read more

4
Ammy Virk unveils his new song 'Tod da-e-dil'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, who is best known for his song "Qismat", is back with a new track titled "Tod da-e-dil".The latest track is...read more

5
Varun Dhawan turns rapper to post lockdown video

MUMBAI: The ongoing lockdown period is sure giving actors time to explore their creativity. Some are busy cooking, others brooming, still others are...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group