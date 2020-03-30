Ammy Virk unveils his new song 'Tod da-e-dil'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, who is best known for his song "Qismat", is back with a new track titled "Tod da-e-dil".
The latest track is a melodious breakup song, which is written by "Sakhiyaan" fame singer Manindar Bhuttar.
Announcing the launch of "Tod da-e-dil", Ammy took to social media and wrote: "Special thanks to my younger brother @manindarbuttar for beautiful lyrics... thanks to @avvysra brother for brilliant music... Song produced by @arvindrkhaira and @jaani777... WAHEGURU JI SARBAT DA BHALA KARAN."
On the acting front, Ammy is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan's "83", which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Ammy plays the medium pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu.
He will also be seen in the upcoming Hindi film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", which is a patriotic drama set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film stars Ajay Devgn.
"I really feel blessed to represent India in both these films. It was my childhood dream to foray Bollywood and be a part of such impactful stories. Now, whole India will watch my acting skills on the big screen," Ammy said.
(Source: IANS)
