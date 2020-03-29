RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Mar 2020 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar 'overwhelmed' on garnering 34.7mn Instagram followers

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has amassed a whopping 34.7 million fan following on Instagram. She says she finds it very reassuring to have her work recognized by so many people across the world.

"It is overwhelming and I am grateful to my fans for their unconditional love. I find it very reassuring to have my work recognized by so many people across the world. This kind of appreciation inspires me to explore music and give my listeners songs that they can enjoy on the loop," said Neha.

She added: "The entire world at large is going through a tough time currently and if my music entertains people in this situation, it is an additional reason for me to create some more."

Neha is known for songs like "Manali trance", "Saki saki", "Dilbar", "Aankh Marey" and "Garmi" among many others.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Neha Kakkar Instagram Trance Dilbar Aankh Marey
Related news
News | 28 Mar 2020

Rapper Scarface on living with coronavirus

MUMBAI: Rapper Scarface has opened up about living with the novel coronavirus, saying he is "scared to death".

read more
News | 24 Mar 2020

Tony Kakkar's 'Goa Beach' is No.1 on Gaana

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s “Goa Beach” is trending in No. 1 in Gaana. “Goa Beach” is the latest song of the siblings featuring singer Aditya Narayan and model Kat Kristian. 

read more
News | 24 Mar 2020

Taylor Swift: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West put me through hell

MUMBAI: Pop superstar Taylor Swift says rapper Kanye Wests leaked video proves she was being framed, asserting that she was telling the truth.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2020

Lily Allen says she's married to David Harbour before correcting herself

MUMBAI: Singer Lily Allen, while hosting an Instagram Live chat together with boyfriend David Harbour, said she is married to the actor before quickly correcting herself.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2020

Miley blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

During an Instagram Live chat with model Hailey Baldwin, Cyrus said she is keen to "redesign my relationship with God" after quitting church at a young age because it conflicted with her own beliefs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Kumar Taurani , CMD of Tips Industries Ltd speaks about Covid-19 and the future

MUMBAI: The world has drastically changed over the past few weeks, none of us could have ever imaread more

News
Percept launches 'Sunburn at Home'- a Live Streaming venture to encourage 'Stay At Home' rules

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival kicked off Season 14 with the laread more

News
Covid-19 to help OTT audio platforms increase revenue

MUMBAI: With most of the people now staying at home due to the nationwide lockdown currently in fread more

News
Media and entertainment industry hit Rs 1.82 trillion mark in 2019: FICCI-EY Report

MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more

News
Hercules DJ Controllers now compatible with Algoriddim’s djay app

MUMBAI: DJs can now mix their favorite tracks from streaming services on their iPhone or iPad witread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper Scarface on living with coronavirus

MUMBAI: Rapper Scarface has opened up about living with the novel coronavirus, saying he is "scared to death". In an interview with rapper Ludacris...read more

2
Why Lionel Richie 'hates' his buddy Stevie Wonder

MUMBAI: Iconic singer Lionel Richie has a special bond with legendary musician Stevie Wonder, but says he hates to get around him.read more

3
Five reprised versions of Bollywood songs by Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has enthralled the audience with her soulful songs. Having delivered songs like Tum Jo Aaye, Soch Na Sake, Sanam Re, Tera Ban...read more

4
G.A.Y Owner Jeremy Joseph Slams Greedy Landlords

MUMBAI: Jeremy Joseph who owns G.A.Y has gone public with his frustrations on the current Landlord situation.The NTIA are supporting him in this...read more

5
Craig Morgan announces new album - God, Family, Country

MUMBAI: Country music entertainer, TV host and Army Veteran Craig Morgan pays tribute to his past and his future with his newest album, God, Family,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group