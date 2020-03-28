RadioandMusic
News |  28 Mar 2020 13:18 |  By RnMTeam

'Sahas Ki Vijay’, The NSG war cry- powerpack song that showcases 'courage will triumph'

MUMBAI: From hard-hitting dialogues to daring stunts, ZEE5's State of Seige:26/11 has it all! Titled 'Sahas Ki Vijay,' the war cry of the 51 Special Action Group, the power-packed song showcases what the NSG went through during the horrific terror attacks of 26/11, that shook the entire nation.

High on patriotism, the track witnesses Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev along with the other cast in the terror attack situation.

Sung by Divya Kumar, the music of 'Sahas Ki Vijay' is given by Ravi Singhal and the uplifting lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa..

The eight-episode series unravels the untold stories and is a true to account narrative of the various events that turned into the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on 26th November 2008. The recently launched State of Siege: 26/11 is receiving rave reviews and stars Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev and other talented actors and is produced by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures, based on Sandeep Unnithan’s bestseller Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11.

Watch the song here:

