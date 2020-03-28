'Sahas Ki Vijay’, The NSG war cry- powerpack song that showcases 'courage will triumph'

MUMBAI: From hard-hitting dialogues to daring stunts, ZEE5's State of Seige:26/11 has it all! Titled 'Sahas Ki Vijay,' the war cry of the 51 Special Action Group, the power-packed song showcases what the NSG went through during the horrific terror attacks of 26/11, that shook the entire nation.
High on patriotism, the track witnesses Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev along with the other cast in the terror attack situation.
Sung by Divya Kumar, the music of 'Sahas Ki Vijay' is given by Ravi Singhal and the uplifting lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa..
The eight-episode series unravels the untold stories and is a true to account narrative of the various events that turned into the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on 26th November 2008. The recently launched State of Siege: 26/11 is receiving rave reviews and stars Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev and other talented actors and is produced by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures, based on Sandeep Unnithan’s bestseller Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11.
Watch the song here:
MUMBAI: The world has drastically changed over the past few weeks, none of us could have ever imaread more
MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival kicked off Season 14 with the laread more
MUMBAI: With most of the people now staying at home due to the nationwide lockdown currently in fread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more
MUMBAI: DJs can now mix their favorite tracks from streaming services on their iPhone or iPad witread more
MUMBAI: During this coronavirus outbreak Italians are entertaining themselves by singing from their balconies and cops performing in the street...read more
MUMBAI: RECORDS/Arista Nashville breakthrough entertainer Matt Stell premiered his official music video for “Everywhere But On” today, following a...read more
MUMBAI: Song Bhula Dunga sung by Darshan Raval has become the fastest Indian video to cross one million likes and holds the distinction of being a...read more
MUMBAI: Techno icon Kölsch has unveiled ‘Time / Sleeper Must Awaken’, his second EP in quick succession, out 27th via Kompakt. Comprised of two...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper-actor T.I. has been added to the cast of an upcoming Aretha Franklin TV project as her one-time lover, fashion designer Ken Cunningham...read more