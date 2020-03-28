RadioandMusic
Rapper Scarface on living with coronavirus

MUMBAI: Rapper Scarface has opened up about living with the novel coronavirus, saying he is "scared to death".

In an interview with rapper Ludacris on Instagram Live, Scarface gave an emotional account of his time in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus, reports variety.com.

"I'm scared to death," said Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan.

Earlier this week, Scarface revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The Houston native has been quarantined for three weeks in his house with no physical contact outside. He first experienced symptoms like a lack of taste and smell.

"I ain't never felt like this… vulnerable," he said, adding: "For the first time in my life, I feel like I was not in control of what was about to happen."

Scarface emphasized on the need for all to stay isolated. "Don't do it," he cautioned to the young people who want to socialize.

"I know we feel invincible at times," he said.

Talking about his experience, Scarface said: "If God was trying to get my attention, he now has my undivided attention."

To pass the time, Scarface said he was watching "All-American" on Netflix and catching up with friends, family and peers like Ice-T and Ice Cube.

Ludacris asked a range of questions about daily life to which Scarface hesitated to answer. He assured anyone watching that he had barely left his bedroom never mind allowing any outside people or products into his home.

(Source: IANS)

