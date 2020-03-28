PM Modi meets Radio Jockey's via video conference

MUMBAI: Prime Minister holds high regard to RJs for taking the initiative and spreading awareness about COVID-19. Even after confining from jobs and doing a 'work from home', RJs still take responsibility and initiate the safety for the people by filming programmes from home.

After this move taken by RJs, Prime Minister proclaimed that RJs are like “member of families of million of Indian households”. The country listens to them and follows them too, they motivate the people to take measures by spreading awareness.

PM sends a request to RJs to layout information and feedbacks of the people about their challenges and struggles faces by them so that the government can reach out and take action on it.

The positive news and case studies, importantly of those cases of patients who have fully recovered from COVID-19, PM strongly encourage RJs to reach out to such news to different parts of the country. He also advises them to constantly present and show the country of the local heroes, like police officers, doctors, nurses, ward boys, etc. at the national level.

Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of educating and making the public understand the contribution of police personnel who are constantly managing the public. PM shows empathy to those doctors, health care workers and airline staff who are struggle with social fear because of the public, as they think they are being infected by the virus.

PM believes that RJs can be played and listen to all across the country, he announced that measures are taken to look after the poor and underprivileged, educating them about the measures of COVID-19 of social distancing and to isolate themselves at home.

RJs referred the Prime Minister as RJ Fraternity as since 2014 he has been hosting “Mann ki Baat” on the radio. RJ acknowledges the leadership of the PM and for bringing out such innovative ideas to secure the country from the Virus. RJs assured full participation in fighting the battle against the pandemic.

Public broadcaster All India Radio secures important role to stop the flow of rumors, PM notices that. He also initiates the RJs to put service towards inspecting the spread of rumours.

Prime Mister said that ‘an attitude of togetherness combined with positivity is the key to facing the challenge posed by COVID-19’. He endorses upon the RJs to make sure a constructive and positive attitude in society.

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting also participated in the ongoing interaction.