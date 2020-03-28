Online live music concerts during coronavirus outbreak

MUMBAI: During this coronavirus outbreak Italians are entertaining themselves by singing from their balconies and cops performing in the street distancing themselves during their duty managing the public. Indians have also come up with more interesting options.

BookMyShow has launched a series called Live From HQ is available live from 25 March to 1st April with performances of artistes, comedy such as Prateek Kuhad, Indian Ocean, Vir Das, Karsh Kale, Kamakshi Khanna, Karan Singh Magic and Aisi Taisi Democracy.

“For 21 years, we have found joy in helping you step out and have a good time. We never thought we'd be saying this, but success for us today is getting you to stay home. We want to return some of the love you have shown us over the years and for that reason we are giving you a spot of safe entertainment at home to tide over your days in quarantine," stated BookMyShow founder Ashish Hemrajani.

Entertainment and Event Management Association (EEMA) also organised singers like Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Sukhbir, Sharib and Toshi and many more for a concert live-streamed on its Facebook and Instagram pages this week.

"With the ‘Stay At Home Concert,’ we presented audiences with a unique opportunity to attend a concert with their favourite performers as they sat quarantined in their homes. This was put together to keep up with the spirit of our Prime Minister's call for Janata curfew. We plan to continue entertaining audiences which such initiatives in the times to come," said Sanjoy K Roy, founder and managing director, Teamwork Arts and President EEMA.

Pakistani singing legend Farida Khanum joined singer-filmmaker duo Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj for an Instagram live singing session.

Not only Italy and India have taken music as a measure to kill this boredom, but other countries like Spain has also held Cuanrentena Fest, it is an indoor music festival featuring more than 50 artist and bands livestreaming at home on platforms like YouTube on 27 March. Artist like British punk singer-songwriter Frank Turner, Miami dance duo Afrobeta, and Houston rapper Fat Tony are also streaming their own shows on platforms like YouTube and Facebook throughout the week.

“The directed use of music and music therapy is highly effective in developing coping strategies, including understanding and expressing feelings of anxiety and helplessness, supporting feelings of selfconfidence and security, and providing a safe or neutral environment for relaxation," a report by the American Music Therapy Association said.

Health experts have claimed that music can help people deal with crisis.