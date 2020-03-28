RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2020 16:27 |  By RnMTeam

Online live music concerts during coronavirus outbreak

MUMBAI: During this coronavirus outbreak Italians are entertaining themselves by singing from their balconies and cops performing in the street distancing themselves during their duty managing the public. Indians have also come up with more interesting options.

BookMyShow has launched a series called Live From HQ is available live from 25 March to 1st April with performances of artistes, comedy such as Prateek Kuhad, Indian Ocean, Vir Das, Karsh Kale, Kamakshi Khanna, Karan Singh Magic and Aisi Taisi Democracy.

“For 21 years, we have found joy in helping you step out and have a good time. We never thought we'd be saying this, but success for us today is getting you to stay home. We want to return some of the love you have shown us over the years and for that reason we are giving you a spot of safe entertainment at home to tide over your days in quarantine," stated BookMyShow founder Ashish Hemrajani.

Entertainment and Event Management Association (EEMA) also organised singers like Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Sukhbir, Sharib and Toshi and many more for a concert live-streamed on its Facebook and Instagram pages this week.

"With the ‘Stay At Home Concert,’ we presented audiences with a unique opportunity to attend a concert with their favourite performers as they sat quarantined in their homes. This was put together to keep up with the spirit of our Prime Minister's call for Janata curfew. We plan to continue entertaining audiences which such initiatives in the times to come," said Sanjoy K Roy, founder and managing director, Teamwork Arts and President EEMA.

Pakistani singing legend Farida Khanum joined singer-filmmaker duo Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj for an Instagram live singing session.

Not only Italy and India have taken music as a measure to kill this boredom, but other countries like Spain has also held Cuanrentena Fest, it is an indoor music festival featuring more than 50 artist and bands livestreaming at home on platforms like YouTube on 27 March. Artist like British punk singer-songwriter Frank Turner, Miami dance duo Afrobeta, and Houston rapper Fat Tony are also streaming their own shows on platforms like YouTube and Facebook throughout the week.

“The directed use of music and music therapy is highly effective in developing coping strategies, including understanding and expressing feelings of anxiety and helplessness, supporting feelings of selfconfidence and security, and providing a safe or neutral environment for relaxation," a report by the American Music Therapy Association said.

Health experts have claimed that music can help people deal with crisis.

Tags
music Bookmyshow Prateek Kuhad Indian Ocean Vir Das Karsh Kale Kamakshi Khanna RJ Karan Singh Rekha Vishal Bhardwaj
Related news
News | 28 Mar 2020

Five reprised versions of Bollywood songs by Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has enthralled the audience with her soulful songs.

read more
News | 28 Mar 2020

Shirley Setia: I get nervous and scared while talking to strangers

MUMBAI: New Zealand-based singer-actress Shirley Setia is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. But before that, she has already just featured in the Netflix film, "Maska".

read more
News | 28 Mar 2020

Rapper Scarface on living with coronavirus

MUMBAI: Rapper Scarface has opened up about living with the novel coronavirus, saying he is "scared to death".

read more
News | 28 Mar 2020

'Sahas Ki Vijay’, The NSG war cry- powerpack song that showcases 'courage will triumph'

MUMBAI: From hard-hitting dialogues to daring stunts, ZEE5's State of Seige:26/11 has it all! Titled 'Sahas Ki Vijay,' the war cry of the 51 Special Action Group, the power-packed song showcases what the NSG went through during the horrific terror attacks of 26/11, that shook the entire nation.

read more
News | 28 Mar 2020

Darshan Raval's 'Bhula Dunga' creates a record!

MUMBAI: Song Bhula Dunga sung by Darshan Raval has become the fastest Indian video to cross one million likes and holds the distinction of being a video with the highest number of comments.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Kumar Taurani , CMD of Tips Industries Ltd speaks about Covid-19 and the future

MUMBAI: The world has drastically changed over the past few weeks, none of us could have ever imaread more

News
Percept launches 'Sunburn at Home'- a Live Streaming venture to encourage 'Stay At Home' rules

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival kicked off Season 14 with the laread more

News
Covid-19 to help OTT audio platforms increase revenue

MUMBAI: With most of the people now staying at home due to the nationwide lockdown currently in fread more

News
Media and entertainment industry hit Rs 1.82 trillion mark in 2019: FICCI-EY Report

MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more

News
Hercules DJ Controllers now compatible with Algoriddim’s djay app

MUMBAI: DJs can now mix their favorite tracks from streaming services on their iPhone or iPad witread more

top# 5 articles

1
Matt Stell premieres “Everywhere But On” official music video today

MUMBAI: RECORDS/Arista Nashville breakthrough entertainer Matt Stell premiered his official music video for “Everywhere But On” today, following a...read more

2
Darshan Raval's 'Bhula Dunga' creates a record!

MUMBAI: Song Bhula Dunga sung by Darshan Raval has become the fastest Indian video to cross one million likes and holds the distinction of being a...read more

3
Kölsch drops cinematic new EP ‘Time / Sleeper Must Awaken’

MUMBAI: Techno icon Kölsch has unveiled ‘Time / Sleeper Must Awaken’, his second EP in quick succession, out 27th via Kompakt. Comprised of two...read more

4
T.I. to play Aretha Franklin's onetime lover in 'Genius: Aretha'

MUMBAI: Rapper-actor T.I. has been added to the cast of an upcoming Aretha Franklin TV project as her one-time lover, fashion designer Ken Cunningham...read more

5
PM Modi meets Radio Jockey's via video conference

MUMBAI: Prime Minister holds high regard to RJs for taking the initiative and spreading awareness about COVID-19. Even after confining from jobs and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group