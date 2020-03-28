Five reprised versions of Bollywood songs by Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has enthralled the audience with her soulful songs. Having delivered songs like Tum Jo Aaye, Soch Na Sake, Sanam Re, Tera Ban Jaunga, Enni Soni, Wajah Tum Ho and many more, the talented singer is all set to bring her fans the reprise version of ‘Phir Na Milen Kabhi’ from Mohit Suri’s Malang.

Let’s take a look at the five reprised versions of Bollywood songs sung by Tulsi Kumar:

Teri Ban Jaungi Reprise -Kabir Singh

Sung by Akhil Sachdev and Tulsi Kumar, Tera Ban Jaunga featured in 2019’s one of the biggest grossing movies Kabir Singh. The video of the reprise version for the same was released in August later that year and has garnered over 50 million views n counting

Dil Mein Ho Tum Acoustic version -Why Cheat India

Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India’s Dil Mein Ho Tum was sung by Armaan Malik. The acoustic version of the song was then beautifully sung by Tulsi Kumar and the video for the same was released on January 2019.

Dekh Lena Unplugged -Tum Bin 2

Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, Dekh Lena from Tum Bin 2 was one of the most loved songs that the audience couldn’t get enough of hearing. Tulsi Kumar’s acoustic version of the same song left the fans more enthralled.

Dekhte Dekhte ( Female version )- Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Sung by Atif Aslam, Dekhte Dekhte featured in Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The song became one of the most loved songs of 2018. The acoustic female version of the same song, which was sung by Tulsi Kumar was released in October the same year.

Tere Jaisa – Satyameva Jayate

Satyameva Jayate was one of the loved movies of 2018. Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Indian composer and songwriter Arko, Tere Jaisa was much loved by the audience. The song was then reprised by both the singers and the acoustic version was released in November later that year.