Darshan Raval's 'Bhula Dunga' creates a record!

MUMBAI: Song Bhula Dunga sung by Darshan Raval has become the fastest Indian video to cross one million likes and holds the distinction of being a video with the highest number of comments.
Singer-composer Darshan Raval's latest track Bhula Dunga featuring Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has managed to win hearts in no time. The song has not only managed to cross over 27 million views in just a few days of its release but has also created a record of being the fastest Indian video to cross one million likes and having the most comments received.
Given Darshan’s massive fan following clubbed with SidNaaz’s popularity, the song is a perfect treat to fans. Commenting on his huge success, Naushad Khan, MD Indie Music Label says "Bhula Dunga has created the history just hours after it’s release, The song is receiving a lot of love from fans all over the world and we are really glad about the response we have received so far. Gaining one million likes on Youtube and becoming the video with the highest amount of comments in just a short span of time is a record itself and so far the response has exceeded our expectations as well.”
Commenting on the same, Darshan says "My social media account is flooded with messages, since the release of the song. We knew the song will resonate with the audiences and such appreciation is validation for the hard work we all have put in to create Bhula Dunga. The song has received a huge amount of comments so far and fortunately, they are all positive ones” he signs off.
