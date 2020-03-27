Nora En Pure & Lika Morgan 'In The Air Tonight'

MUMBAI: Marking her first release of the new decade, Nora En Pure puts her imprint on Phil Collin's timeless classic, ‘In The Air Tonight’ ft. Lika Morgan – out now via Spinnin’ Records.
With Lika Morgan paying tribute to the original’s iconic vocals, this rendition eases the listener in with a stripped back instrumental arrangement and soaring synths. Building with tension across its duration, the track leads to an epic orchestral crescendo, brimming with dramatic percussion and Lika’s powerful vocals. Shining light on the classical side of Nora En Pure’s musical repertoire, ‘In The Air Tonight’ is a testament to her infinite production prowess.
In these uncertain and unprecedented times, music has the unique ability to unite people and spread joy. Dedicating last week’s Purified Radio show to her Miami Music Week event, Nora En Pure included music from the event’s stellar lineup, including All Living Things, Daniel Portman, Eelke Kleijn, Eli & Fur, Jody Wisternoff and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. Her CRSSD Festival set is also now available to stream on her YouTube channel.
