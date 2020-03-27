RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Mar 2020 17:51 |  By RnMTeam

Nora En Pure & Lika Morgan 'In The Air Tonight'

MUMBAI: Marking her first release of the new decade, Nora En Pure puts her imprint on Phil Collin's timeless classic, ‘In The Air Tonight’ ft. Lika Morgan – out now via Spinnin’ Records.

With Lika Morgan paying tribute to the original’s iconic vocals, this rendition eases the listener in with a stripped back instrumental arrangement and soaring synths. Building with tension across its duration, the track leads to an epic orchestral crescendo, brimming with dramatic percussion and Lika’s powerful vocals. Shining light on the classical side of Nora En Pure’s musical repertoire, ‘In The Air Tonight’ is a testament to her infinite production prowess.

Watch here:

In these uncertain and unprecedented times, music has the unique ability to unite people and spread joy. Dedicating last week’s Purified Radio show to her Miami Music Week event, Nora En Pure included music from the event’s stellar lineup, including All Living Things, Daniel Portman, Eelke Kleijn, Eli & Fur, Jody Wisternoff and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. Her CRSSD Festival set is also now available to stream on her YouTube channel.

Tags
Nora En Pure Phil Collin
Related news
News | 08 Jun 2017

Opening party unveiled for Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's 'Garden Of Madness' at Ushua´a Ibiza

MUMBAI: Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike ‘Garden Of Madness’ at the world renowned open-air beach club Ushuaïa Ibiza.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Media and entertainment industry hit Rs 1.82 trillion mark in 2019: FICCI-EY Report

MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more

News
Hercules DJ Controllers now compatible with Algoriddim’s djay app

MUMBAI: DJs can now mix their favorite tracks from streaming services on their iPhone or iPad witread more

News
Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief: Supporting 'global music community' in an unprecedented crisis

MUMBAI: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spotify has engaged partners across the industrread more

News
RED FM encourages 'social distancing' & 'stay at home' amid 'Coronavirus Pandemic'

MUMBAI: After launching a national awareness campaign ‘Care Karona’, one of the largest and mostread more

News
IPRS announces emergency relief package for its members

MUMBAI: The creative community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tulsi Kumar to croon the reprised version of hit Malang track 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi'

Tulsi Kumar had a fantastic 2019 as she delivered some of the biggest hits last year. From O Saki Saki and Tera Ban Jaunga to Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare...read more

2
Madonna uses late ex-co star's death as reminder of COVID-19 severity

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has paid tribute to her "Desperately Seeking Susan" castmate Mark Blum following his coronavirus-related death.The 69-year-...read more

3
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel self-isolate in the mountains

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and his actress wife Jessica Biel moved out of the city and retreated to the mountains in the wake of the...read more

4
Dibesh Pokharel AKA Arthur Gunn, American Idol Season 18

MUMBAI: Professionally known as Arthur Gunn, Dibesh is a singer from Kathmandu, Nepal. The 21-year old rose to limelight right after his audition in...read more

5
Happiness comes home this weekend with Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: First edition featuring performances by immensely talented artists like FKJ, Marty Friedman, Ritviz, blot!, Abish Mathew  and more to stream...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group