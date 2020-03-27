RadioandMusic
MY FM launches "Bina mile sath ladein": Initiative against Coronavirus

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar Group, answers PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call with its umbrella campaign ‘Bina Mile Saath Ladein’. The special initiative started on the day the 1stcase was reported in India. It spreads awareness about the ongoing global pandemic by engaging listeners with informative, myth busting news elements and entertaining activities while urging them to Stay home and Stay safe. The campaign is now a 21- day Lock-down special across all MY FM stations in 30 cities.

In the benefit of its listeners, MY FM had already started with awareness drives around COVID'19 from the beginning of March, much before the PM Janta Curfew announcement, with a digital-only campaign ‘Bina Mile..Sath Ladein’. Post the official 21-day country-wide lockdown, the campaign was extended to ‘Bina Mile SaathLadein..GharRahein’, with multiple on-air and digital properties. One such initiative, MY FM Agent, celebrates and honour  people, who, out of their own will, are creating awareness on social distancing, calling out fake news , reminding hygiene procedures , and checking on their neighbors for any support . Another interactive segment, Ikkis Din Let's Win Challenge, is a 21-day resolution special, where our RJs will challenge their listeners to take up a 21 day resolution, and make one healthy habit a daily routine for 21 days. This will be a two-way challenge between the RJ and the listener.  21 Din - 21 baje - 21 min is a Facebook Live session where all the RJs do a 21 minute FB live session daily, for 21 days. This is done to establish the fact that socializing can be done while practicing ‘Social Distancing’.

MY FM is currently the only radio station to adapt its Brand tune around COVID-19 with liners and sweepers to emphasize the importance of "Social Distancing" and "Personal Hygiene".

Speaking on this, Mr. Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM said, "These are unprecedented times, where an entire nation has come to a halt to fight a war. Radio being the vibrant, live and hyper local medium has a significant role to play. We urge all our listeners and partners to Co-operate with the government, and be a part of our initiative to spread hope in this time of crisis.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. VinayManek, National Programming Head said, "MY FM rises to the occasion to ensure its listeners have a source of credible information, an entertainment which the whole family could relish and a medium enthusing positivity in these tough times. Our jocks across are reaching out to share experiences, lending an ear and ensuring there is never a dull moment along with specially curated music. Focusing on mental health we are also planning special slots where motivational talk coupled with meditative music will ensure the perfect harmony".

