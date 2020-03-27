Madonna uses late ex-co star's death as reminder of COVID-19 severity

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has paid tribute to her "Desperately Seeking Susan" castmate Mark Blum following his coronavirus-related death.
The 69-year-old passed away on Friday after succumbing to the virus, which has now claimed the lives of more than 23,000 people globally, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Rosanna Arquette, who played the actor's wife in the 1985 film, paid an early morning tribute to Blum in a statement to The Wrap, which read: "I'm sad about this. He was really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the work. I'm so sad for his family and all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum."
The pair's co-star, Madonna shared: "I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus."
She added: "This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny, warm, loving and professional when we made 'Desperately Seeking Susan' in 1985!!"
Madonna used Blum's death to remind fans how important it is to stay safe and protected amid the pandemic.
"This virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend (it) won't affect us in some way," she adds. "we need to stay grateful - be hopeful - help each other- and follow the quarantine rules!"
(Source: IANS)
