RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Mar 2020 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

Madonna uses late ex-co star's death as reminder of COVID-19 severity

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has paid tribute to her "Desperately Seeking Susan" castmate Mark Blum following his coronavirus-related death.

The 69-year-old passed away on Friday after succumbing to the virus, which has now claimed the lives of more than 23,000 people globally, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Rosanna Arquette, who played the actor's wife in the 1985 film, paid an early morning tribute to Blum in a statement to The Wrap, which read: "I'm sad about this. He was really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the work. I'm so sad for his family and all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum."

The pair's co-star, Madonna shared: "I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus."

She added: "This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny, warm, loving and professional when we made 'Desperately Seeking Susan' in 1985!!"

Madonna used Blum's death to remind fans how important it is to stay safe and protected amid the pandemic.

"This virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend (it) won't affect us in some way," she adds. "we need to stay grateful - be hopeful - help each other- and follow the quarantine rules!"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Madonna COVID-19 Singer
Related news
News | 27 Mar 2020

Priyanka, Nick enjoy working out in sun amid COVID-19 lockdown

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star hubby Nick Jonas treated themselves to a nice workout session at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.Nick took to his instagram stories, where the two can be seen sporting athleisure and performing lunges in the sun.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2020

Honey Singh: People nowadays get offended too quickly

MUMBAI: Pop star-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh says staying away from the industry for two to three years never made him nervous about losing it.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2020

Alicia Keys wasn't ready for second child in 2014

MUMBAI: Singer Alicia Keys has confessed that she considered terminating her second pregnancy in 2014 because she "wasn't ready".The 39-year-old superstar has opened up about personal moments in life in her autobiographical book "More Myself".

read more
News | 26 Mar 2020

OneRepublic's new song 'Better days' written, recorded in quarantine

MUMBAI: OneRepublic has released a new song titled "Better days", which was written and recorded while the group is in quarantine.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2020

COVID-19 effect: Miley Cyrus struggles with anxiety

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus says she suffered a panic attack as she self-isolated in her mansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Media and entertainment industry hit Rs 1.82 trillion mark in 2019: FICCI-EY Report

MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more

News
Hercules DJ Controllers now compatible with Algoriddim’s djay app

MUMBAI: DJs can now mix their favorite tracks from streaming services on their iPhone or iPad witread more

News
Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief: Supporting 'global music community' in an unprecedented crisis

MUMBAI: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spotify has engaged partners across the industrread more

News
RED FM encourages 'social distancing' & 'stay at home' amid 'Coronavirus Pandemic'

MUMBAI: After launching a national awareness campaign ‘Care Karona’, one of the largest and mostread more

News
IPRS announces emergency relief package for its members

MUMBAI: The creative community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel self-isolate in the mountains

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and his actress wife Jessica Biel moved out of the city and retreated to the mountains in the wake of the...read more

2
Tulsi Kumar to croon the reprised version of hit Malang track 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi'

Tulsi Kumar had a fantastic 2019 as she delivered some of the biggest hits last year. From O Saki Saki and Tera Ban Jaunga to Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare...read more

3
Dibesh Pokharel AKA Arthur Gunn, American Idol Season 18

MUMBAI: Professionally known as Arthur Gunn, Dibesh is a singer from Kathmandu, Nepal. The 21-year old rose to limelight right after his audition in...read more

4
Happiness comes home this weekend with Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: First edition featuring performances by immensely talented artists like FKJ, Marty Friedman, Ritviz, blot!, Abish Mathew  and more to stream...read more

5
G.A.Y Owner Jeremy Joseph Slams Greedy Landlords

MUMBAI: Jeremy Joseph who owns G.A.Y has gone public with his frustrations on the current Landlord situation.The NTIA are supporting him in this...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group