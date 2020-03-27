RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Mar 2020 19:09 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel self-isolate in the mountains

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and his actress wife Jessica Biel moved out of the city and retreated to the mountains in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offering a look at what his family has been doing in quarantine, he took to Instagram to share a photograph of his wife in the middle of a snowy landscape, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these.. Hope you guys are staying safe and healthy," he captioned the image.

While keeping his family safe, the 39-year-old singer/actor did not forget others in need.

"We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. … While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help," he told his followers, before listing Feeding America, The Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and Save The Children.

The "Trolls World Tour" star did not offer any clue as where he and his family are exercising their social distancing.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Justin Timberlake Jessica Biel Big Mountain
Related news
News | 05 Dec 2019

Timberlake addresses Alisha Wainwright hand-holding incident

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has issued a public apology to his wife Jessica Biel after he was spotted holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright.

read more
News | 25 Nov 2019

Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright's hangout was 'innocent'

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and actress Alisha Wainwright were recently seen holding hands, but sources say there is "nothing going on" between them.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2019

Justin Timberlake pranked on Paris Fashion Week red carpet

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake was targeted by serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk as he arrived at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday afternoon with wife Jessica Biel.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2019

Timberlake calls wife 'most wonderful human'

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake honoured his wife Jessica Biel on her birthday by calling her the most wonderful human.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2019

Justin Timberlake surprises cancer patients

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake visited the HCA Healthcare's Methodist Children's Hospital here to meet cancer patients.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Media and entertainment industry hit Rs 1.82 trillion mark in 2019: FICCI-EY Report

MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more

News
Hercules DJ Controllers now compatible with Algoriddim’s djay app

MUMBAI: DJs can now mix their favorite tracks from streaming services on their iPhone or iPad witread more

News
Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief: Supporting 'global music community' in an unprecedented crisis

MUMBAI: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spotify has engaged partners across the industrread more

News
RED FM encourages 'social distancing' & 'stay at home' amid 'Coronavirus Pandemic'

MUMBAI: After launching a national awareness campaign ‘Care Karona’, one of the largest and mostread more

News
IPRS announces emergency relief package for its members

MUMBAI: The creative community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tulsi Kumar to croon the reprised version of hit Malang track 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi'

Tulsi Kumar had a fantastic 2019 as she delivered some of the biggest hits last year. From O Saki Saki and Tera Ban Jaunga to Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare...read more

2
Dibesh Pokharel AKA Arthur Gunn, American Idol Season 18

MUMBAI: Professionally known as Arthur Gunn, Dibesh is a singer from Kathmandu, Nepal. The 21-year old rose to limelight right after his audition in...read more

3
Happiness comes home this weekend with Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: First edition featuring performances by immensely talented artists like FKJ, Marty Friedman, Ritviz, blot!, Abish Mathew  and more to stream...read more

4
G.A.Y Owner Jeremy Joseph Slams Greedy Landlords

MUMBAI: Jeremy Joseph who owns G.A.Y has gone public with his frustrations on the current Landlord situation.The NTIA are supporting him in this...read more

5
MY FM launches "Bina mile sath ladein": Initiative against Coronavirus

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar Group, answers PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call with its umbrella campaign ‘Bina Mile Saath Ladein’....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group