Happiness comes home this weekend with Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: First edition featuring performances by immensely talented artists like FKJ, Marty Friedman, Ritviz, blot!, Abish Mathew and more to stream this weekend from 6pm to 9pm from Friday to Sunday.
BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender and OML will be announcing a series of online music festivals that will bring together artists across genres to live stream performances every weekend starting Friday 27th March.
Bacardi NH7 Weekender’s #HappyAtHome edition will bring together artists across genres to live stream performances every weekend (Friday to Sunday) from 6pm to 9 pm. For the pilot of this digital festival, fans can now tune in daily from Friday, March 27 to Sunday March 29 2020 from 6pm to 9pm on the Instagram page for the festival - instagram.com/nh7dotin,to see new artists live every day. The lineup for the 27th (Friday) includes artists like Marty Friedman, FKJ, Ritviz, Sickflip and Abish Mathew who will bring the festival experience to your home from their home - a mix of genres of music and comedy, your old favourite artists and new ones you can discover. Fans are encouraged to stay home, stay healthy, and enjoy some unique performances by a stellar lineup of artists which will be announced week on week.
