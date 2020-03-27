G.A.Y Owner Jeremy Joseph Slams Greedy Landlords

MUMBAI: Jeremy Joseph who owns G.A.Y has gone public with his frustrations on the current Landlord situation.

The NTIA are supporting him in this name and shame campaign as no one should profit from this crisis, and its important that the government make a provision for all, not drip feed solutions based on the loudest voices.

Jeremy has been an advocate for the LGBT Community for decades, and owns 5 venues in London and Manchester, one of which is the heritage venue 'Heaven' once owned by Richard Branson.

"The government needs to step in, not to prolong rent debt, as following this trading gap we will still be working from ground zero - Loans are not the answer!" says Michael Kill, NTIA CEO.