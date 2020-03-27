Dibesh Pokharel AKA Arthur Gunn, American Idol Season 18

MUMBAI: Professionally known as Arthur Gunn, Dibesh is a singer from Kathmandu, Nepal. The 21-year old rose to limelight right after his audition in the 18th season of American Idol. With his rugged bluesy voice, the singer and song-writer strapped on an acoustic and left a big impression on the three of the judges when he sang "Girl from the North Country" by Bob Dylan and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" by Creedence Clearwater Revival in his first audition.

In fact, the judges loved him so much so that Lionel Richie took to Twitter to share Gunn’s performance and Luke Bryan asked Gunn if he would open for him in Detroit, Michigan!

Just about a week ago, Gunn blew away the judges with a rugged cover of an Otis Redding standard, video of which went viral. He's done it again.

Watch his Creedence cover clicking this link, the show’s Hollywood Week, where he brought Lionel to tears. All set to go get his American dream, the self-taught singer gave the song an experimental spin. Too much for the back-end band to cope with, the 21-year old performed solo with his guitar and the moment made, won hearts!