RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Mar 2020 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Dibesh Pokharel AKA Arthur Gunn, American Idol Season 18

MUMBAI: Professionally known as Arthur Gunn, Dibesh is a singer from Kathmandu, Nepal. The 21-year old rose to limelight right after his audition in the 18th season of American Idol. With his rugged bluesy voice, the singer and song-writer strapped on an acoustic and left a big impression on the three of the judges when he sang "Girl from the North Country" by Bob Dylan and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" by Creedence Clearwater Revival in his first audition.

In fact, the judges loved him so much so that Lionel Richie took to Twitter to share Gunn’s performance and Luke Bryan asked Gunn if he would open for him in Detroit, Michigan!

Just about a week ago, Gunn blew away the judges with a rugged cover of an Otis Redding standard, video of which went viral. He's done it again.

Watch his Creedence cover clicking this link, the show’s Hollywood Week, where he brought Lionel to tears. All set to go get his American dream, the self-taught singer gave the song an experimental spin. Too much for the back-end band to cope with, the 21-year old performed solo with his guitar and the moment made, won hearts!

Tags
American Idol music Dibesh Pokharel
Related news
News | 27 Mar 2020

CLIPZ ft Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks, Jaykae - Again

MUMBAI: After 10 years of conquering other corners of bass music and the UK charts as Redlight, DnB heavyweight CLIPZ is back and has delivered his new track ‘Again’ featuring Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks and Jaykae.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2020

Perrie Edwards feels like a 'little housewifey'

MUMBAI: Singer Perrie Edwards says she is constantly cooking for boyfriend, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, amid their COVID-19 isolation. She feels like a little housewife.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2020

Zaeden unveils his new song 'Kya Karoon'

MUMBAI: Artiste Sahil Sharma, who goes by the stage name Zaeden, has come up with a new song titled "Kya Karoon".The track is based on his memories of innocent adolescent love.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2020

Platinum-selling Norwegian producer CLMD kicks off 2020 with new single 'Be Happy'

MUMBAI: 6x-platinum-selling producer CLMD has marked his first release of 2020 with new single ‘Be Happy’, out now.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2020

Humanity needs to come together, says Ustad Zakir Hussain

MUMBAI: As the global Coronavirus outbreak spelt a series of museum closures and postponed performances and concerts, India's most-celebrated tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain says that humanity will need to come together to fight the pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Media and entertainment industry hit Rs 1.82 trillion mark in 2019: FICCI-EY Report

MUMBAI: The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector reached Rs 1.82 trillion (US$25.7 bilread more

News
Hercules DJ Controllers now compatible with Algoriddim’s djay app

MUMBAI: DJs can now mix their favorite tracks from streaming services on their iPhone or iPad witread more

News
Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief: Supporting 'global music community' in an unprecedented crisis

MUMBAI: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spotify has engaged partners across the industrread more

News
RED FM encourages 'social distancing' & 'stay at home' amid 'Coronavirus Pandemic'

MUMBAI: After launching a national awareness campaign ‘Care Karona’, one of the largest and mostread more

News
IPRS announces emergency relief package for its members

MUMBAI: The creative community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Perrie Edwards feels like a 'little housewifey'

MUMBAI: Singer Perrie Edwards says she is constantly cooking for boyfriend, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, amid their COVID-19...read more

2
CLIPZ ft Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks, Jaykae - Again

MUMBAI: After 10 years of conquering other corners of bass music and the UK charts as Redlight, DnB heavyweight CLIPZ is back and has delivered his...read more

3
Kanye West feels he's racially profiled for supporting Trump

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West feels that he is racially profiled after showing his support towards US President Donald Trump.In a new interview with the...read more

4
COVID-19 effect: Miley Cyrus struggles with anxiety

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus says she suffered a panic attack as she self-isolated in her mansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.During an interview...read more

5
Dibesh Pokharel AKA Arthur Gunn, American Idol Season 18

MUMBAI: Professionally known as Arthur Gunn, Dibesh is a singer from Kathmandu, Nepal. The 21-year old rose to limelight right after his audition in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group