editorial
News |  27 Mar 2020 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

CLIPZ ft Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks, Jaykae - Again

MUMBAI: After 10 years of conquering other corners of bass music and the UK charts as Redlight, DnB heavyweight CLIPZ is back and has delivered his new track ‘Again’ featuring Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks and Jaykae.

Rappers Ms Banks and Jaykae show off their effortless flow as Ms Dynamite’s distinctive voice tops the record. By marrying the sounds of the UK’s hottest lyricists into one track – CLIPZ certainly knows how to make a fresh jungle track fit for the masses. Ms Banks is the South London rapper whose name has been on everyone’s lips over the past couple of years and has garnered support from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to name a few. Jaykae has also gained recognition from big stars most notably featuring on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Take Me Back To London’ Remix which has racked up over 61 million views on YouTube alone. The track is pulled together by the iconic Ms Dynamite who is best known for her chart-topping hits such as Dy-Na-Mi-Tee and It Takes More.

Watch here:

Emerging through the ’90s rave movement in Bristol, CLIPZ grew up in a time of free warehouse parties, sound systems and dubplates. Before commercial success as Redlight, CLIPZ began producing music in the 2000s and inspired a generation by releasing tracks through labels like Full Cycle and Digital Soundboy. He also collaborated with D&B legends Roni Size, DJ Krust, DJ Die and more, as well as self-releasing on his own label Audio Zoo Recordings.

Sure to be one of the biggest hits this summer – CLIPZ is showing no signs of slowing down. You can stream the track here right now.

