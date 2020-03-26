RJ Urmin's special segment with her grandma on the day of Gudi Padwa

MUMBAI: Yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, RJ Urmin; Fever FM’s one of the most bubbly and funky jock did an entire on-air show with her grandmother.
Urmin’s grandma who aged 93 enunciated the importance of Padwa, spoke on what recipes signify this day; while she reminisced her good old days. “Me and aaji had a chat on their times in comparison to our current scenario which happened to be the ‘curfew’ too. When I asked her how people are getting bored: her response was that she was 93 and completely satisfied with eating at home, watching tv, reading, sleeping, and admiring nature’s beauty,” added Urmin.
The show was a mixture of information about the current topic after the lockdown what are the essential services open, her grandma focused on how it’s important to live smartly when the govt has declared a curfew.
“This was the perfect afternoon between 2 pm to 4 pm which we spent near our balcony. While talking to my Aaji who also looked outside the window wondering How will the country move ahead if we don’t listen to the Prime Minister ? She also thanked the doctors and all those workers who are making sure each patient recovers and lastly ended the show with me by mentioning how she was tired of recording and then wanted to eat something 'chatpata' like 'chivda',” said Urmin.
She shared a video of the above on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Catch my Aaji celebrating #GudiPadwa on my show at 2pm on @feverfmofficial #Mumbai !! She talks about the new year, traditional dishes to eat today & most importantly how not to be a Gaadwa by going out during curfew !! This is probably the best work from home show I could do ..
