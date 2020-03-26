RadioandMusic
OneRepublic's new song 'Better days' written, recorded in quarantine

MUMBAI: OneRepublic has released a new song titled "Better days", which was written and recorded while the group is in quarantine.

The group and its label, Interscope Records, will donate a portion of the proceeds from the streaming of the song through September 2020 to benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aims to help those in the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reports variety.com.

On writing the song, the band's frontman Ryan Tedder said: "We were in the final week of our fifth album deadline when a global pandemic was declared by the WHO. A few of us unknowingly got exposed to somebody with Covid-19 in London and ended up in quarantine in L.A. at my studio for two weeks.

"With only two songs left to finish, one of them happened to be ‘Better days'. We write about real experiences and events that happen to us – this is what happens when you write a song during a crisis."

The song will feature in the group's next album, "Human".

OneRepublic has also invited fans to be part of their music video for "Better days".

The group wants fans to share their videos at home, sharing acts of kindness. They want to hear from first responders, survivors, volunteers on how they are keeping healthy, what they are cooking, how they are virtually staying connected with friends and family, how their pets are keeping them company, and safely sending footage of your neighborhood or city and how it's changed and anything else that creatively expresses what you are doing while staying safe and staying home.

They will collect videos from fans over the next few days using the Cinebody app.

(Source: IANS)

