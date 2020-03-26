MTV Beats launches Music from Home to make social distancing more fun

MUMBAI: No chai breaks, no gossip sessions, no work buddies for 21 more days. While it's for our safety, work from home can get exhausting. From staring at your laptop for 10 hours to shuffling between multiple team calls, the one thing that can pump up your day, is some soothing music with a Bollywood tadka. Right?

We feel you and hence MTV Beats is here for you with a special line-up of artists and shows that you must follow to pump yourself up, while you stay put glued to your keyboards.

Jam it up with your favourite artists!

The next 21 days we are all going to be locked down at our homes for the sake of our own well being. But who says the lockdown has to be sad or boring? We have curated a special line up of artists who will dedicate a few minutes of their day during each of your working 21 days from home with #MusicBeatsMusicFromHome. Watch your favourite artists jam on the social media pages of MTV Beats and make the social media environment, musically +VE. Log in and move to the melodious tunes of Darshan Raval, Dr. Palash Sen, Shalmali, Nikita Gandhi, Shashwat Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Tulsi Kumar and Akull, who join you for jamming live on Instagram their homes for a week, starting Wednesday at 5pm. An exciting surprise awaits you by a popular singer in the Live session, stay tuned to know who and what that will be! Fans can also dedicate songs to their loved ones with MTV Beats Farmaaish, where the artists will perform to the song requests during the Live and also call out the endearing dedications. Not just that, fans will also get a chance to do a Social-Distancing Chat and interact with the artist during the LIVE using the dual video feature on Instagram. Who knows, you can be the lucky one talking to Darshan Raval tomorrow! So, keep your eyes on the Instagram page of MTV Beats, sharp at 5PM!

Work from Home playlists for all the Busy-bees!

When work from home gets tough, MTV Beats gets going! As you dabble through a never ending to-do list, soothe yourself by listening to Bollywood melodies like Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Humraah from Malang and Shayad from Love Aaj Kal and more on the channel. We’re sure that nothing will motivate you more than a soulful splash of your favourite songs. Tune-in to the Work from Home playlist specially curated for the Bollywood Keeda in you, anytime on MTV Beats.

Time to turn up the heat at home!

Party Karni Hai, Hum Party Karenge …but Apne Ghar Pe!! Take a break from the monotony and dance your heart way with MTV Beats. Tap your feet to the rocking beats of Haa Main Galat, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Muqabala and wake up the Disco dancer in you, with the House Party Playlist to keep you pumped up and happy all the time.

Fitness is the new fun, with Sunny Leone!

21 din, Fitness in! Who would want to miss out on a workout when you have Sunny Leone as your fitness trainer? The ever-gorgeous Sunny Leone is here to give you some easy fitness tips on how to be Fit and Fab with FitStop, starting 26th March, every day at 9am only on MTV Beats. Sweat it out with your charming gym trainer and make your workout regime a fun-tastic one!

Choose your favourite ‘Desi Kalakaar of the Month’!

Baithe Baithe kya karein, karna hai kuch kaam! MTV Beats is here to entertain you, all day long! Head to the social media pages of MTV Beats to choose your favourite ‘Desi Kalakaar of the Month’ with three easy steps. Together with the mentors, Akasa, Amit Mishra and Meet Bros, you can also judge and vote for your favorite participant on Desi Kalakaar, with just one click! Singing superstar ban ne ke liye chahiye sirf talent aur internet connection, and MTV Beats is here to give you the best platform with MTV Beats ke Desi Kalakaar.

Kaam toh chalta rahega, thoda music bhi chalna chahiye! Indulge in entertaining yourselves while you’re working at home. Ab sad nahi hona hai! Musically jeena hai, only with MTV Beats.