Kartik Aaryan raps on coronavirus in new video

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19.
Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip he shares the do's and dont's during the pandemic.
He captioned: "Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word."
This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread the awareness for COVID-19.
Earlier this week, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", has came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
(Source: IANS)
