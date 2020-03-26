Kanye West feels he's racially profiled for supporting Trump

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West feels that he is racially profiled after showing his support towards US President Donald Trump.
In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the rapper talked about dealing with the public's outrage that stemmed from his political views, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The rapper links the backlash to racial profiling as he said: "I'm a black guy with a red (MAGA) hat, can you imagine? ...It reminded me of
how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. 'This is your place, Ye, don't talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you're black, so you're a Democrat.'"
"Classism, protectionism -- not just racism... Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear," he said.
Despite having publicly showing his support for Trump, West says he didn't vote for Trump during the 2016 presidential election.
In fact, he didn't vote at all. However, had he been a registered voter at the time, the "Black Skinhead" rapper says that he would cast his vote in favour of Trump.
During the interview , West also talks about his mental breakdown. Comparing his struggles with mental health issues to the plight suffered by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds' Marvel superhero character, West said: "I've been through 'Deadpool'. You know that movie?"
He also mentions the Japanese practice of Kintsugi, in which broken pottery is restored.
"I had an actual mental breakdown from attempting to put together all of the pieces," he says of the dark period in his life.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: After launching a national awareness campaign ‘Care Karona’, one of the largest and mostread more
MUMBAI: The creative community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry’s members whose existence is solely dependent on releases of feread more
MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti is in talks to work out a deal with the rights holders of the epic tele-serread more
MUMBAI: Sixteen acts, from major headliners to emerging talent, perform over two days on the Bandread more
MUMBAI: "Baby Doll" fame singer Kanika Kapoor has deleted her Instagram post through which she had shared the news that she has contracted the novel...read more
MUMBAI: The show that started off 2002, American Idol has come a long way. With the show that ended in 2016, then renewed for its 15th edition two...read more
MUMBAI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to take the lockdown seriously, popular Bollywood singer and perfomer Daler Mehndi...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus says she suffered a panic attack as she self-isolated in her mansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.During an interview...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Alicia Keys has confessed that she considered terminating her second pregnancy in 2014 because she "wasn't ready".The 39-year-old...read more