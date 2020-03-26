RadioandMusic
News |  26 Mar 2020 18:29

Kanye West feels he's racially profiled for supporting Trump

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West feels that he is racially profiled after showing his support towards US President Donald Trump.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the rapper talked about dealing with the public's outrage that stemmed from his political views, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The rapper links the backlash to racial profiling as he said: "I'm a black guy with a red (MAGA) hat, can you imagine? ...It reminded me of

how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. 'This is your place, Ye, don't talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you're black, so you're a Democrat.'"

"Classism, protectionism -- not just racism... Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear," he said.

Despite having publicly showing his support for Trump, West says he didn't vote for Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

In fact, he didn't vote at all. However, had he been a registered voter at the time, the "Black Skinhead" rapper says that he would cast his vote in favour of Trump.

During the interview , West also talks about his mental breakdown. Comparing his struggles with mental health issues to the plight suffered by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds' Marvel superhero character, West said: "I've been through 'Deadpool'. You know that movie?"

He also mentions the Japanese practice of Kintsugi, in which broken pottery is restored.

"I had an actual mental breakdown from attempting to put together all of the pieces," he says of the dark period in his life.

(Source: IANS)

