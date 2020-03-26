RadioandMusic
John Legend wants his kid to be 'more competitive' in board games

MUMBAI: Singer John Legend has joked that he wants his daughter Luna to be more competitive while playing board games.

He recently joined Jimmy Fallon for an at-home version of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", where he gave the late night host an update on how he and wife Chrissy Teigen are doing while social distancing.

For the couple, finding ways to keep their children Luna, 3, and Miles, 22 months, has been the toughest part, reports eonline.com.

"We just are learning how hard it is to entertain them all day," he joked.

John also shared that he has been playing games with Luna.

"She's learning how to play (Hungry) Hungry Hippos and I realised that she's too nice when she plays games," he said.

"She does not want to win all the way. Like, she wants us to tie every time. I want her to be a little more competitive and I like that she's kind, but I don't want her to lose or tie and want me to feel better by winning or tying. So, we're working on that," he added.

(Source: IANS)

