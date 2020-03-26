Here's a look at the judges of American Idol – ranked best to worst!

MUMBAI: The show that started off 2002, American Idol has come a long way. With the show that ended in 2016, then renewed for its 15th edition two years back, comes back to the screens in 2020. While the show’s production has shut until further notice, Star World will still be airing all its shot episodes starting 30th March, every Monday-Friday at 9PM!
Millions of people in the world fell in love with the idea, the style, the judges, and the search for singers. Talking of the judges, many have come and gone. And for many of us, the show has been about the judges – the feuds, the tears, the banter, and all the gossipy feuds that come with the show. Let’s take a look at the judges ranked from best to worst –
1. Simon Cowell
Known for his comments on performances, Cowell has always kept us at the edge of our seats!
“I thought it was horrendous actually.”
“It started off okay, and then you played the harmonica.”
“My advice would be, if you want to pursue a career in the music business: don’t.”
He was blunt and that was indeed the best part because his eye for talent was spot-on and his insults would force you to into that part of yourself where you’d secretly agree with him. He was clearly the best of them all.
2. Paula Abdul
Paula, one of the sweetest judges of all, brought her serious heart and chemistry to the show. She was enthusiastic, she flirted, she cried, she was a package!
3. Jennifer Lopez
Lopez was the most caring, affectionate, and easily and genuinely moved judge on American Idol. She had a long stay at the show – for about four seasons all in all.
4. Randy Jackson
He has been the judge for the longest time – from the first season to the 13th edition, Randy Jackson served as the judge on the show. There was a reason he lasted at the show for so long – he held no punches, but was rarely cruel; and he brought real credibility to the show from day one.
5. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj proved to be a more nurturing judge than you could imagine. She was fond of her contestants but not so much of her fellow judge – Mariah Carey. They continued to spar – including some of hilarious arguments they’d have – sucking attention from contestants.
6. Ellen Degeneres
She makes it to this list because while she can do almost anything, she sat through the entire season – season 9 of the show, saying almost nothing. In one of her interviews later on, she said that “Joining American Idol was one of the worst decisions I’ve made…I thought, ‘I’m going to represent those people at home that have opinions, that like somebody or don’t.’ But then I just thought, ‘I can’t break this person’s heart. Let somebody else do that.”
American Idol’s Season 18 is currently airing in India only on Star World every Monday-Friday at 9pm with simultaneous airing of the US international release starting March 23rd!
MUMBAI: After launching a national awareness campaign ‘Care Karona’, one of the largest and mostread more
MUMBAI: The creative community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry’s members whose existence is solely dependent on releases of feread more
MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti is in talks to work out a deal with the rights holders of the epic tele-serread more
MUMBAI: Sixteen acts, from major headliners to emerging talent, perform over two days on the Bandread more
MUMBAI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to take the lockdown seriously, popular Bollywood singer and perfomer Daler Mehndi...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus says she suffered a panic attack as she self-isolated in her mansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.During an interview...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Alicia Keys has confessed that she considered terminating her second pregnancy in 2014 because she "wasn't ready".The 39-year-old...read more
MUMBAI: "In the light of the current Coronavirus situation, I doubted postponing the long-planned launch of my own label Heartfeldt Records. In...read more
MUMBAI: "Baby Doll" fame singer Kanika Kapoor has deleted her Instagram post through which she had shared the news that she has contracted the novel...read more