News |  26 Mar 2020 13:24 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval’s ‘Bhula Dunga’ trending on #1

MUMBAI: Here’s a new song for all music lovers out there called “Bhula Dunga” which is trending on #1.

Darshan Raval has added another feather to his cap “Bhula Dunga” featuring Big Boss 13 couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill under Indie Music Label. “Bhula Dunga” was written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma where music was produced by Anmol Daniel. The song has reached upto 22 million views on You Tube in just two days of its release.

A relatable song Bhula Dunga is surely going to touch your heart.

Watch here:

