Daler Mehndi's 'Darega Corona' message to countrymen

MUMBAI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to take the lockdown seriously, popular Bollywood singer and perfomer Daler Mehndi appealed to the people in his own inimitable style. In a video released, he was seen making an appeal to the people that the PM has appealed to keep social distancing. Reacting to people coming out on streets he siad it is "aa bail mujhe maar" (inviting trouble at your doorstep).
He also said in the video that a lot of people are struggling with the disease and are dying. "There is no medicine as yet for it and it will take time for it. So don’t deal with it in a casual manner by stepping out of your homes."
"Agar aap chahte ho maut ko bulana. Chalo aap nikalna chahte hain, hamari taraf se nikaliye. Jab aap jayenge toh corona le kar aayenge, ek aadmi mare to alag baat hai, aap bahar jayenge ghar mei le aayenge toh aapke saath saath poora kunba udd jayega. Isko seriosuly lijiye aur ghar ke bahar na nikaliye. (If you want to invite death. We will allow you to go out but when you will go out you will bring Corona with you. One person will not die as you will bring it in your family and everyone will get affected. Take this seriosuly and do not go out of the house).
In the end he was seen singing few lines to boost the morale of everyone:
“Hum Jitenge Milengi Badhiyan
Hum Jitenge, Han Hum Jitenge
Milengi Badhiyan
Aur Darega
Corona Corona
Oh! Log Kahenge
Surma! Surma! Surma! Surma! “
(We will win and people will congratulate, We will win, definitely we'll win; appreciation will pour in; And Corona will get afraid; and people will say 'leader, leader, leader')
MUMBAI: After launching a national awareness campaign ‘Care Karona’, one of the largest and mostread more
MUMBAI: The creative community has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry’s members whose existence is solely dependent on releases of feread more
MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti is in talks to work out a deal with the rights holders of the epic tele-serread more
MUMBAI: Sixteen acts, from major headliners to emerging talent, perform over two days on the Bandread more
MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus says she suffered a panic attack as she self-isolated in her mansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.During an interview...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Alicia Keys has confessed that she considered terminating her second pregnancy in 2014 because she "wasn't ready".The 39-year-old...read more
MUMBAI: "In the light of the current Coronavirus situation, I doubted postponing the long-planned launch of my own label Heartfeldt Records. In...read more
MUMBAI: "Baby Doll" fame singer Kanika Kapoor has deleted her Instagram post through which she had shared the news that she has contracted the novel...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah is happy to have musician Payal Dev as his co-singer on his latest track "Genda phool", which features actress Jacqueline...read more