Country Music Star, Stephanie Quayle, Launches Daily "Hay Y'all" Facebook Live Series

MUMBAI: During these uncertain times we are all looking for any glimpse of relief and just something to make us smile. Country music star, Stephanie Quayle, is hoping to do just that and provide a quick moment of levity during these difficult times. Stephanie is taking to Facebook Live and launching a daily morning talk show video series, "Hay Y'All."

"Hay Y'All" will air live on Facebook Mondays thru Fridays at 11:00am ET.

"Hay Y'all" Facebook Live

Shot live from Stephanie's North Carolina farm, Summerfield Farms, the series focuses on messages of positivity, music and includes the adorable miniature animals on her farm - donkeys, a calf, horses, goats, cats, and more - all named after famous Country Artists. Looking at this time in our lives as an emotional moment of "Spring Cleaning," Stephanie is taking this opportunity to check-in with herself and fans and is embracing the moment to discover new things, take stock in the important things in life but always remembering to smile and have some fun!