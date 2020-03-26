Burgeoning techno producer Daniel Dejman reveals ‘STTÆB’ EP

MUMBAI: Chicago based techno extraordinaire Daniel Dejman navigated his way through the electronic music sphere before recently solidifying his prowess as a hard house/techno producer. Following the release of ‘SNKRS ONLY’, he returns to the studio to deliver a jarring three-track EP entitled ‘STTAEB’. The EP marks Daniel Dejman’s debut contribution to his own imprint Slow Dancing To Techno and is available now across all streaming platforms.
The three-track compilation from Daniel Dejman includes a mesmerizing original cut of ‘STTAEB’, a remix courtesy of Rojii, as well as an additional vocal bonus track from Daniel Dejman himself. Propulsive energy permeates each of the tracks, showcasing Daniel's sonic palette with galvanic flair and tethering the edits to the roots of their counterpart. Clocking in at just over six minutes, ‘STTAEB’ immerses the listener into a hard techno journey that proves its peak-time worth. The cut opens with a pulsating rhythm before injecting a whirlwind of dominating synths and layered instrumentals. Rojii’s re-work complements the original track while incorporating epic instrumentation samples to form a cohesive package. Finally, the bonus track from Daniel Dejman is a vocal flip of ‘STTAEB’, incorporating a tantalizing vocal overlay that provides additional depth to the track.
Watch here:
"I started working on the original track on my laptop late one summer night in 2019. The sounds of the 90's was a huge influence for me on this track and I would say it's littered with those sensibilities. Knowing that I wanted to have a remix of it, I reached out to another Chicago producer and close friend, Roji, for a re-work. After I had finalized the original, I felt that a compelling vocal unit would add a bit more flavor to it. It felt like the perfect first release for my own imprint, Slow Dancing To Techno." - Daniel Dejman
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry’s members whose existence is solely dependent on releases of feread more
MUMBAI: Prasar Bharti is in talks to work out a deal with the rights holders of the epic tele-serread more
MUMBAI: Sixteen acts, from major headliners to emerging talent, perform over two days on the Bandread more
Since its inception in 2006, MY FM has grown extensively over the years.read more
MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India’s leading content powerhouse has entered into a stread more
MUMBAI: Actor-singer Suyyash Rai turned a year older on Tuesday. To make his birthday special, his wife Kishwer Merchant baked a 'kada prasad cake...read more
MUMBAI: Here’s a new song for all music lovers out there called “Bhula Dunga” which is trending on #1. Darshan Raval has added another feather to...read more
MUMABI: Rapper 50 Cent has urged people across the US to return to their families and stay indoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.As...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19. Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he...read more
MUMBAI: Singer John Legend has joked that he wants his daughter Luna to be more competitive while playing board games.He recently joined Jimmy...read more