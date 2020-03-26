Alicia Keys wasn't ready for second child in 2014

MUMBAI: Singer Alicia Keys has confessed that she considered terminating her second pregnancy in 2014 because she "wasn't ready".

The 39-year-old superstar has opened up about personal moments in life in her autobiographical book "More Myself".

In an excerpt, shared with people.com, the mother of two opened up about her lifelong struggle to find herself, as well as other difficult moments she overcame in life and in motherhood.

In 2014, Keys, who is married to producer and rapper Swizz Beatz, was working on her sixth album, when she found out that she was four months pregnant with their second child.

"I wasn't ready for this, which is what I told the doctor," writes Keys. She explained to her physician, saying: "‘This is the worst time ever. I'm working on my next album. My husband just got into Harvard Business School. And I've been drinking -- a lot'. I left her office feeling so torn."

For the singer, her career seemed very important at the moment.

"The music I was creating felt more important and urgent than just about everything. I'd have to put off its release for at least a year if I chose to have the baby."

As Keys was contemplating the alternative, she had an epiphany.

"While I was struggling over my choice, I went into the studio one evening and began listening to ‘More Than We Know', a song Swizz and I had written. The lyrics are about how we're capable of so much more than we can ever imagine. My eyes filled with tears. How could I take away the potential for this beautiful child, this light that could touch others in ways I couldn't dream of. For me, the song was a powerful message that I should go on with the pregnancy," she said.

Beatz and Keys welcomed son Genesis in December 2014. After working on her new book, in which Keys's mother Teresa Augello shares her story of considering abortion when she learned she was pregnant with the star in 1980, Keys said she feels even closer to her mother's story.

Now, Keys feels happy to raise her two boys. "I'm super hands on," she said.

