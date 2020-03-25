'Tenu Vekhi Jaavan' featuring Himansh Kohli is love at first sight!

MUMBAI: A Times Music presentation, 'Tenu Vekhi Jaavan' is a beautiful romantic track featuring heartthrob Himansh Kohli and Femina Miss Grand India 2019, Shivani Jadhav. In the soulful voices of Shahid Mallya and Asees Kaur, the track is composed by Bharat Goel. Penned by Rashmi Virag, it's one of the most awaited songs of the season.

Asees Kaur and Bharat Goel came together for a second track for Times Music after the success of 'Hun Nahi Jeena'. Bharat Goel has also composed 'Gud Khake' for Times Music, featuring actor/performer, Shantanu Maheshwari and sung by Ash King.

Himansh Kohli is best known for his role in the movie, 'Yaariyan' and for his stint in hit TV show 'Humse Hai Life'. The video also features, breathtakingly beautiful Miss India Grand 2019, Shivani Jadhav. She represented India at Miss Grand International 2019 pageant which was held in Venezuela in Oct, 2019.

'Tenu Vekhi Jaavan' is simple story of love at first sight. Shivani who plays a tourist in the video is spotted by Himansh, their eyes lock and what happens next is the stuff they write songs about. And, that is why you must see the video to watch the story unfold.

"Tenu Vekhi Jaavan was LOVE at first listen. The video is beautifully shot and I had great fun working with the team. Hope people like the video as much as we liked making it!," said Himansh Kohli

"Tenu Vekhi Jaavan is a beautiful love track and when I first heard Bharat play it, I fell in love. Really happy with how the video has turned out too. Hope the audience receives it well," said Asees Kaur.

"It was a great experience working with Himansh and the entire team. The song is absolutely beautiful. I am glad that it has turned out so, so well," said Shivani Jadhav

''Tenu Vekhi Jaavan is such a beautiful composition by Bharat, I got hooked to it the first time around! I was really happy to see how the song and video came together," said Shahid Mallya.

'Tenu Vekhi Jaavan' is Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch/listen on Times Music YouTube channel. The song is available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.

Watch on YouTube: https://bit.ly/TenuVekhiJaavan

Hear it on Gaana: https://bit.ly/TVJGaana