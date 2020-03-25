RadioandMusic
News |  25 Mar 2020

Kylie Minogue to launch her own range of wine

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue is reportedly in talks to release her own range of wine later this year.

The Australian pop star, 51, has reportedly been speaking with vineyards about creating her own signature wine, and hopes it will appeal to her older fans, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Apart from a music career, Minogue delved into other businesses, including a range of perfumes, clothes, and bedding.

"She is working with her team to make it happen and is in discussions with lots of vineyards to find the perfect wines," a source told The Sun.

The source added: "Kylie has loads of adult fans and it feels like a good fit for her to put her name to a wine which is sophisticated but fun, just like her. She has been working on it for some time but is hoping she will finally be able to put it out there later this year as a treat for all of her fans."

The reports come after Minogue confirmed last month that she was back in the studio to commence work on her 15th studio album. The star hinted that it wouldn't follow the country music style of the last record, "Golden", which featured the hit single "Dancing".

(Source: IANS)

